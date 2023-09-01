Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GTN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TG1962PLC054323 and registration number is 054323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹68.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is -19.65 and PB ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹39.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.