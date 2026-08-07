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GTN Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTN INDUSTRIES

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of GTN Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.00 Closed
-3.61₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTN Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.90
₹24.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹30.62
₹24.00
Open Price
₹25.90
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
83

Source: Dion Global

GTN Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTN Industries		-1.886.81-3.8111.21-8.75-11.360.99
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTN Industries has declined 8.75% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, GTN Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

GTN Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTN Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.2324.73
1024.5724.47
2023.4724.04
5023.5523.65
10023.523.48
20023.1323.92

Source: Dion Global

GTN Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTN Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTN Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTGTN Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTGTN Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTGTN Industries - EGM Proceedings Of GTN Industries Limited Held On 06-07-2026
Jul 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTGTN Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 03, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTGTN Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About GTN Industries

GTN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TG1962PLC054323 and registration number is 054323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M K Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C George Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M V Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T T Ashok Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sabari S Kambli
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on GTN Industries Share Price

What is the share price of GTN Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTN Industries?

The GTN Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Industries?

The market cap of GTN Industries is ₹42.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTN Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Industries are ₹25.90 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Industries is ₹30.62 and 52-week low of GTN Industries is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTN Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTN Industries has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, -11.36% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTN Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Industries are -3.93 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GTN Industries News

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