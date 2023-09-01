Follow Us

GTN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.08 Closed
51.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GTN Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.08₹39.08
₹39.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.75₹89.00
₹39.08
Open Price
₹39.08
Prev. Close
₹37.22
Volume
21,384

GTN Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.08
  • R239.08
  • R339.08
  • Pivot
    39.08
  • S139.08
  • S239.08
  • S339.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.6435.04
  • 1062.3534.26
  • 2065.0734.15
  • 5069.2134.35
  • 10060.4835.01
  • 20055.0937.8

GTN Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.229.4737.4622.66-46.61351.7983.47
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

GTN Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

GTN Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTN Industries Ltd.

GTN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TG1962PLC054323 and registration number is 054323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M K Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C George Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. M R Vikram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajul Kothari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on GTN Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹68.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTN Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is -19.65 and PB ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTN Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹39.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

