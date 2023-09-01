What is the Market Cap of GTN Industries Ltd.? The market cap of GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹68.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTN Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is -19.65 and PB ratio of GTN Industries Ltd. is 0.71 as on .

What is the share price of GTN Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries Ltd. is ₹39.08 as on .