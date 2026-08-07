What is the share price of GTN Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries is ₹24.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GTN Industries? The GTN Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Industries? The market cap of GTN Industries is ₹42.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTN Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Industries are ₹25.90 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Industries is ₹30.62 and 52-week low of GTN Industries is ₹17.00 as on .

How has the GTN Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The GTN Industries has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, -11.36% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTN Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Industries are -3.93 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global