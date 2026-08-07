Here's the live share price of GTN Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTN Industries
|-1.88
|6.81
|-3.81
|11.21
|-8.75
|-11.36
|0.99
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTN Industries has declined 8.75% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, GTN Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.23
|24.73
|10
|24.57
|24.47
|20
|23.47
|24.04
|50
|23.55
|23.65
|100
|23.5
|23.48
|200
|23.13
|23.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTN Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|GTN Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|GTN Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|GTN Industries - EGM Proceedings Of GTN Industries Limited Held On 06-07-2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|GTN Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|GTN Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
GTN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TG1962PLC054323 and registration number is 054323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Industries is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTN Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTN Industries is ₹42.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Industries are ₹25.90 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Industries is ₹30.62 and 52-week low of GTN Industries is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTN Industries has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 6.81% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, -11.36% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Industries are -3.93 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global