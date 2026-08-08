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Patspin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATSPIN INDIA

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Patspin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.52 Closed
-2.69₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patspin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.52₹7.00
₹6.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.87₹12.14
₹6.52
Open Price
₹6.61
Prev. Close
₹6.70
Volume
4,563

Source: Dion Global

Patspin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patspin India		-4.96-7.12-12.13-20.39-35.57-16.2-10.57
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patspin India has declined 35.57% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Patspin India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Patspin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patspin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.816.74
106.846.79
206.896.86
507.017
1007.177.25
2007.827.9

Source: Dion Global

Patspin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patspin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patspin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTPatspin India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Monday August 10 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTPatspin India - Notice Under Sec 13(4) Of SARFAESI Act 2002 From M/S Central Bank Of India
Jul 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPatspin India - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Jul 02, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTPatspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTPatspin India - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Patspin India

Patspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1991PLC006194 and registration number is 006194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umang Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C K Gopalakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Dr. Raju V P
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Patspin India Share Price

What is the share price of Patspin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patspin India is ₹6.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patspin India?

The Patspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patspin India?

The market cap of Patspin India is ₹20.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patspin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patspin India are ₹7.00 and ₹6.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patspin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patspin India is ₹12.14 and 52-week low of Patspin India is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patspin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patspin India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -13.07% over 3 months, -38.43% over 1 year, -16.2% across 3 years, and -10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patspin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patspin India are -1.77 and -0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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