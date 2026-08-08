What is the share price of Patspin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patspin India is ₹6.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Patspin India? The Patspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patspin India? The market cap of Patspin India is ₹20.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patspin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patspin India are ₹7.00 and ₹6.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patspin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patspin India is ₹12.14 and 52-week low of Patspin India is ₹5.87 as on .

How has the Patspin India performed historically in terms of returns? The Patspin India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -13.07% over 3 months, -38.43% over 1 year, -16.2% across 3 years, and -10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patspin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patspin India are -1.77 and -0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global