Here's the live share price of Patspin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patspin India
|-4.96
|-7.12
|-12.13
|-20.39
|-35.57
|-16.2
|-10.57
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patspin India has declined 35.57% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Patspin India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.81
|6.74
|10
|6.84
|6.79
|20
|6.89
|6.86
|50
|7.01
|7
|100
|7.17
|7.25
|200
|7.82
|7.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patspin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Patspin India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Monday August 10 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Patspin India - Notice Under Sec 13(4) Of SARFAESI Act 2002 From M/S Central Bank Of India
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Patspin India - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Patspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Patspin India - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Patspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1991PLC006194 and registration number is 006194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patspin India is ₹6.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patspin India is ₹20.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patspin India are ₹7.00 and ₹6.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patspin India is ₹12.14 and 52-week low of Patspin India is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patspin India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -13.07% over 3 months, -38.43% over 1 year, -16.2% across 3 years, and -10.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patspin India are -1.77 and -0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global