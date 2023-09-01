Follow Us

PATSPIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.32 Closed
-0.53-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patspin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.90₹11.37
₹11.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.48₹15.38
₹11.32
Open Price
₹11.01
Prev. Close
₹11.38
Volume
10,825

Patspin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.49
  • R211.67
  • R311.96
  • Pivot
    11.2
  • S111.02
  • S210.73
  • S310.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.7511.3
  • 1011.2411.29
  • 2011.3911.33
  • 5010.3911.52
  • 1008.9211.61
  • 2009.9211.36

Patspin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.52-1.65-10.169.9025.3684.07-12.92
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Patspin India Ltd. Share Holdings

Patspin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Patspin India Ltd.

Patspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1991PLC006194 and registration number is 006194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B K Patodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Umang Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N K Bafna
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. V N Balakrishnan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. C K Gopalakrishnan Nair
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Patspin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patspin India Ltd.?

The market cap of Patspin India Ltd. is ₹35.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patspin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patspin India Ltd. is -2.12 and PB ratio of Patspin India Ltd. is -2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Patspin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patspin India Ltd. is ₹11.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patspin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patspin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patspin India Ltd. is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of Patspin India Ltd. is ₹8.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

