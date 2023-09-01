What is the Market Cap of Patspin India Ltd.? The market cap of Patspin India Ltd. is ₹35.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patspin India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Patspin India Ltd. is -2.12 and PB ratio of Patspin India Ltd. is -2.03 as on .

What is the share price of Patspin India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patspin India Ltd. is ₹11.32 as on .