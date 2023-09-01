What is the Market Cap of PBM Polytex Ltd.? The market cap of PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹62.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd.? P/E ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd. is -10.12 and PB ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd. is 0.5 as on .

What is the share price of PBM Polytex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹91.49 as on .