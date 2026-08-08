Here's the live share price of PBM Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PBM Polytex
|8.39
|7.01
|5.6
|6.26
|-15.58
|-12.06
|-17.5
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PBM Polytex has declined 15.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, PBM Polytex has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.68
|57.79
|10
|56.92
|57.48
|20
|57.16
|57.19
|50
|56.64
|56.65
|100
|55.4
|56.43
|200
|56.59
|58.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PBM Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|PBM Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026, Thursday
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|PBM Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|PBM Polytex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jun 10, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|PBM Polytex - Intimation Of Newspaper Publication Of Notice To Shareholders In Respect Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
|Jun 10, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|PBM Polytex - Specimen Reminder Letters Relating To IEPF Sent To Relevant Shareholders
Source: Dion Global
PBM Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1919PLC000495 and registration number is 000495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBM Polytex is ₹62.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PBM Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PBM Polytex is ₹42.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PBM Polytex are ₹64.30 and ₹62.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBM Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBM Polytex is ₹76.87 and 52-week low of PBM Polytex is ₹44.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PBM Polytex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, 7.55% over 3 months, -17.27% over 1 year, -12.06% across 3 years, and -17.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBM Polytex are -27.10 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global