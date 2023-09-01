Follow Us

PBM POLYTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹91.49 Closed
2.862.54
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PBM Polytex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.00₹91.49
₹91.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.00₹149.00
₹91.49
Open Price
₹88.95
Prev. Close
₹88.95
Volume
4,534

PBM Polytex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.65
  • R293.82
  • R396.14
  • Pivot
    90.33
  • S189.16
  • S286.84
  • S385.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.7889.02
  • 10127.8388.74
  • 20127.1788.82
  • 50132.189.18
  • 100126.4491.02
  • 200138.7197.63

PBM Polytex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.531.487.56-5.12-33.85147.943.61
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

PBM Polytex Ltd. Share Holdings

PBM Polytex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PBM Polytex Ltd.

PBM Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1919PLC000495 and registration number is 000495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Patodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohan Kumar Patodia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Siotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jugalkishore Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirayush Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amishal Surendrakumar Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PBM Polytex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PBM Polytex Ltd.?

The market cap of PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹62.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd. is -10.12 and PB ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PBM Polytex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹91.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBM Polytex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBM Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of PBM Polytex Ltd. is ₹76.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

