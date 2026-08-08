What is the share price of PBM Polytex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBM Polytex is ₹62.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PBM Polytex? The PBM Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PBM Polytex? The market cap of PBM Polytex is ₹42.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PBM Polytex? Today’s highest and lowest price of PBM Polytex are ₹64.30 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBM Polytex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBM Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBM Polytex is ₹76.87 and 52-week low of PBM Polytex is ₹44.15 as on .

How has the PBM Polytex performed historically in terms of returns? The PBM Polytex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, 7.55% over 3 months, -17.27% over 1 year, -12.06% across 3 years, and -17.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PBM Polytex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBM Polytex are -27.10 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global