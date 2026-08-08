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PBM Polytex Share Price

NSE
BSE

PBM POLYTEX

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of PBM Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.00 Closed
-1.42₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PBM Polytex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹64.30
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.15₹76.87
₹62.00
Open Price
₹64.30
Prev. Close
₹62.89
Volume
568

Source: Dion Global

PBM Polytex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PBM Polytex		8.397.015.66.26-15.58-12.06-17.5
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PBM Polytex has declined 15.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, PBM Polytex has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

PBM Polytex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PBM Polytex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.6857.79
1056.9257.48
2057.1657.19
5056.6456.65
10055.456.43
20056.5958.72

Source: Dion Global

PBM Polytex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PBM Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PBM Polytex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTPBM Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026, Thursday
Jul 07, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTPBM Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTPBM Polytex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jun 10, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTPBM Polytex - Intimation Of Newspaper Publication Of Notice To Shareholders In Respect Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
Jun 10, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTPBM Polytex - Specimen Reminder Letters Relating To IEPF Sent To Relevant Shareholders

Source: Dion Global

About PBM Polytex

PBM Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1919PLC000495 and registration number is 000495. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Patodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohan Kumar Patodia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Siotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirayush Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amishal Surendrakumar Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on PBM Polytex Share Price

What is the share price of PBM Polytex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBM Polytex is ₹62.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PBM Polytex?

The PBM Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PBM Polytex?

The market cap of PBM Polytex is ₹42.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PBM Polytex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PBM Polytex are ₹64.30 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBM Polytex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBM Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBM Polytex is ₹76.87 and 52-week low of PBM Polytex is ₹44.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PBM Polytex performed historically in terms of returns?

The PBM Polytex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, 7.55% over 3 months, -17.27% over 1 year, -12.06% across 3 years, and -17.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PBM Polytex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBM Polytex are -27.10 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PBM Polytex News

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