What is the share price of Yarn Syndicate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yarn Syndicate is ₹13.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Yarn Syndicate? The Yarn Syndicate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yarn Syndicate? The market cap of Yarn Syndicate is ₹18.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yarn Syndicate? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yarn Syndicate are ₹14.18 and ₹13.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yarn Syndicate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yarn Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yarn Syndicate is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Yarn Syndicate is ₹11.23 as on .

How has the Yarn Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns? The Yarn Syndicate has shown returns of -5.45% over the past day, -11.04% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -38.87% over 1 year, -21.51% across 3 years, and 31.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate are -3.34 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global