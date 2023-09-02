Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1946PLC013842 and registration number is 013842. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹13.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is -91.79 and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is -32.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹36.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yarn Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.