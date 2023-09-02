Follow Us

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.90 Closed
1.230.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.90₹37.13
₹36.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹48.00
₹36.90
Open Price
₹37.13
Prev. Close
₹36.45
Volume
131

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.05
  • R237.21
  • R337.28
  • Pivot
    36.98
  • S136.82
  • S236.75
  • S336.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.9335.64
  • 1010.4134.85
  • 2011.1633.53
  • 5013.2132.36
  • 10011.532.31
  • 2007.6329.89

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.1326.6722.23-15.66158.401,406.12643.95
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Share Holdings

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yarn Syndicate Ltd.

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1946PLC013842 and registration number is 013842. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sheela Patodia
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Rishiraj Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishorelal Chhabria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Amin Merchant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourav Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandish Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yarn Syndicate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd.?

The market cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹13.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is -91.79 and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is -32.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yarn Syndicate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹36.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yarn Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

