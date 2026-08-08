Here's the live share price of Yarn Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yarn Syndicate
|-3.97
|-10.27
|-17.39
|9.99
|-37.63
|-21.51
|31.25
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|15.64
|26.64
|15.15
|-2.83
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.8
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|8.48
|5.95
|8.85
|3.01
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|34.82
|43.49
|33.75
|8.49
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.28
|4.11
|11.2
|33.93
|184.48
|126.5
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|15.63
|33.11
|45.61
|52.14
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|1.05
|-6.58
|-5.9
|-22.97
|-4.3
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.44
|-0.16
|22.96
|3.64
|-6.33
|-10.7
|VTM
|-1.33
|-3.99
|-19.27
|-39
|-33.53
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|0.94
|25.96
|198.54
|200.11
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|23.31
|8.02
|44.96
|154.98
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.9
|-13.95
|27.83
|25.82
|-11.94
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.04
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|-1.05
|-8.98
|0.56
|9.92
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|6.29
|6.45
|2.66
|-7.46
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-28.36
|-41.19
|-37.95
|2.53
|83.4
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yarn Syndicate has declined 37.63% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-2.83%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (3.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Yarn Syndicate has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.9
|14.21
|10
|14.24
|14.22
|20
|14.49
|14.45
|50
|15.16
|14.77
|100
|14.66
|14.78
|200
|14.33
|15.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yarn Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Yarn Syndicate - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing ObligationsAnd Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Yarn Syndicate - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Yarn Syndicate - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Ther
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Yarn Syndicate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Thursday, 6Th August, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Yarn Syndicate - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem
Source: Dion Global
Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ1946PLC153972 and registration number is 153972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yarn Syndicate is ₹13.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yarn Syndicate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yarn Syndicate is ₹18.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yarn Syndicate are ₹14.18 and ₹13.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yarn Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yarn Syndicate is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Yarn Syndicate is ₹11.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yarn Syndicate has shown returns of -5.45% over the past day, -11.04% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -38.87% over 1 year, -21.51% across 3 years, and 31.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate are -3.34 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global