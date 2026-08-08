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Yarn Syndicate Share Price

NSE
BSE

YARN SYNDICATE

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Yarn Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.54 Closed
-5.45₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yarn Syndicate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.02₹14.18
₹13.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.23₹22.15
₹13.54
Open Price
₹13.02
Prev. Close
₹14.32
Volume
13,994

Source: Dion Global

Yarn Syndicate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yarn Syndicate		-3.97-10.27-17.399.99-37.63-21.5131.25
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5215.6426.6415.15-2.837.962.84
Kusumgar		9.85.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.618.485.958.853.017.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4734.8243.4933.758.49-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.284.1111.233.93184.48126.5
GHCL Textiles		7.1415.6333.1145.6152.1416.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.271.05-6.58-5.9-22.97-4.34.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.44-0.1622.963.64-6.33-10.7
VTM		-1.33-3.99-19.27-39-33.5338.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.830.9425.96198.54200.11116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4323.318.0244.96154.98-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.9-13.9527.8325.82-11.9440.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.048.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.66-1.05-8.980.569.92-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.466.296.452.66-7.46-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-28.36-41.19-37.952.5383.447.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yarn Syndicate has declined 37.63% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-2.83%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (3.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Yarn Syndicate has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Yarn Syndicate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yarn Syndicate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.914.21
1014.2414.22
2014.4914.45
5015.1614.77
10014.6614.78
20014.3315.73

Source: Dion Global

Yarn Syndicate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yarn Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yarn Syndicate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTYarn Syndicate - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing ObligationsAnd Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTYarn Syndicate - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Aug 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTYarn Syndicate - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Ther
Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTYarn Syndicate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Thursday, 6Th August, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTYarn Syndicate - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem

Source: Dion Global

About Yarn Syndicate

Yarn Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ1946PLC153972 and registration number is 153972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Niranjan Pandya
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarachandbhai Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mithlesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Burhanuddin Hakimuddin Lokhandwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yarn Syndicate Share Price

What is the share price of Yarn Syndicate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yarn Syndicate is ₹13.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yarn Syndicate?

The Yarn Syndicate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yarn Syndicate?

The market cap of Yarn Syndicate is ₹18.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yarn Syndicate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yarn Syndicate are ₹14.18 and ₹13.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yarn Syndicate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yarn Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yarn Syndicate is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Yarn Syndicate is ₹11.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yarn Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yarn Syndicate has shown returns of -5.45% over the past day, -11.04% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -38.87% over 1 year, -21.51% across 3 years, and 31.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate are -3.34 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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