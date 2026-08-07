Here's the live share price of GTN Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTN Textiles
|-5.36
|-5.25
|-12.58
|-15.12
|-4.50
|-9.81
|-0.19
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTN Textiles has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GTN Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.55
|8.47
|10
|8.65
|8.52
|20
|8.54
|8.54
|50
|8.67
|8.67
|100
|8.89
|8.84
|200
|9.11
|9.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTN Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|GTN Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Monday August 10 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|GTN Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|GTN Textiles - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|GTN Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 26 May 2026
|Apr 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|GTN Textiles - Report Under Reg 10(7) Of SEBI SAST Regulations 2011 - Post Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
GTN Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL2005PLC018062 and registration number is 018062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Textiles is ₹8.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTN Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTN Textiles is ₹9.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Textiles are ₹8.60 and ₹8.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Textiles is ₹13.68 and 52-week low of GTN Textiles is ₹6.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTN Textiles has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, -5.25% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Textiles are -0.87 and -0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global