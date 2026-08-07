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GTN Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTN TEXTILES

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of GTN Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.48 Closed
0.71₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTN Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.60
₹8.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.49₹13.68
₹8.48
Open Price
₹8.42
Prev. Close
₹8.42
Volume
5,648

Source: Dion Global

GTN Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTN Textiles		-5.36-5.25-12.58-15.12-4.50-9.81-0.19
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTN Textiles has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GTN Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

GTN Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTN Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.558.47
108.658.52
208.548.54
508.678.67
1008.898.84
2009.119.07

Source: Dion Global

GTN Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTN Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTN Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTGTN Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Monday August 10 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTGTN Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTGTN Textiles - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 26, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTGTN Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 26 May 2026
Apr 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTGTN Textiles - Report Under Reg 10(7) Of SEBI SAST Regulations 2011 - Post Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About GTN Textiles

GTN Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL2005PLC018062 and registration number is 018062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B K Patodia
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N K Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. C K Gopalakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Umang Patodia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GTN Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of GTN Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Textiles is ₹8.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTN Textiles?

The GTN Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Textiles?

The market cap of GTN Textiles is ₹9.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTN Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Textiles are ₹8.60 and ₹8.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Textiles is ₹13.68 and 52-week low of GTN Textiles is ₹6.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTN Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTN Textiles has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, -5.25% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTN Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Textiles are -0.87 and -0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GTN Textiles News

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