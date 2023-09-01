Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GTN Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GTN TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.25 Closed
-0.88-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GTN Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.25
₹11.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.01₹18.18
₹11.25
Open Price
₹11.20
Prev. Close
₹11.35
Volume
7,437

GTN Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.33
  • R211.42
  • R311.58
  • Pivot
    11.17
  • S111.08
  • S210.92
  • S310.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.5911.2
  • 1013.8711.23
  • 2014.2711.29
  • 5014.3611.44
  • 10014.0911.67
  • 20016.0512.12

GTN Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.17-0.71-4.900.90-18.18109.89-19.24
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

GTN Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

GTN Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTN Textiles Ltd.

GTN Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL2005PLC018062 and registration number is 018062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B K Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B L Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V N Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. C K Gopalakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Umang Patodia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GTN Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of GTN Textiles Ltd. is ₹13.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTN Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTN Textiles Ltd. is -0.76 and PB ratio of GTN Textiles Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTN Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Textiles Ltd. is ₹18.18 and 52-week low of GTN Textiles Ltd. is ₹10.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data