What is the share price of GTN Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTN Textiles is ₹8.48 as on .

What kind of stock is GTN Textiles? The GTN Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Textiles? The market cap of GTN Textiles is ₹9.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTN Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTN Textiles are ₹8.60 and ₹8.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTN Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTN Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTN Textiles is ₹13.68 and 52-week low of GTN Textiles is ₹6.49 as on .

How has the GTN Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The GTN Textiles has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, -5.25% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTN Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTN Textiles are -0.87 and -0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global