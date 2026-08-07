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List of Singhania (HS) group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Singhania (HS) group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Singhania (HS) group stocks here.

Singhania (HS) Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
JK Agri Genetics		306.003.451.141.47
Garnet International		61.980.060.100.91
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.88179.85
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.05-1.0613.00
JK Paper		386.00-4.50-1.1511.55
JK Tyre & Industries		395.00-18.25-4.42204.89
Umang Dairies		85.78-5.13-5.6412.13
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Singhania (HS) group stocks today are JK Agri Genetics (up 1.14%) and Garnet International (up 0.10%). On the other hand, the top losers include Umang Dairies (down 5.64%) and JK Tyre & Industries (down 4.42%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Singhania (HS) Group has a strong presence across industries, including tyres, and cement.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Singhania (HS) group here.

Aside of the Singhania (HS) Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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