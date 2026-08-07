Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Singhania (HS) group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Singhania (HS) group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|JK Agri Genetics
|306.00
|3.45
|1.14
|1.47
|Garnet International
|61.98
|0.06
|0.10
|0.91
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|179.85
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.05
|-1.06
|13.00
|JK Paper
|386.00
|-4.50
|-1.15
|11.55
|JK Tyre & Industries
|395.00
|-18.25
|-4.42
|204.89
|Umang Dairies
|85.78
|-5.13
|-5.64
|12.13
The top gainers among the Singhania (HS) group stocks today are JK Agri Genetics (up 1.14%) and Garnet International (up 0.10%). On the other hand, the top losers include Umang Dairies (down 5.64%) and JK Tyre & Industries (down 4.42%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Singhania (HS) Group has a strong presence across industries, including tyres, and cement.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Singhania (HS) group here.
Aside of the Singhania (HS) Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.