Here's the live share price of Amerise Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amerise Biosciences
|-10.89
|16.88
|21.62
|15.38
|26.76
|10.34
|-10.53
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amerise Biosciences has gained 26.76% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Amerise Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.98
|0.93
|10
|0.93
|0.93
|20
|0.9
|0.91
|50
|0.82
|0.85
|100
|0.76
|0.79
|200
|0.7
|0.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amerise Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Amerise Biosciences - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Amerise Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Amerise Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Amerise Biosciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Amerise Biosciences - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regu
Source: Dion Global
Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1984PLC007195 and registration number is 007195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amerise Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amerise Biosciences is ₹5.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amerise Biosciences are ₹0.91 and ₹0.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amerise Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amerise Biosciences is ₹1.03 and 52-week low of Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amerise Biosciences has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 16.88% for the past month, 21.62% over 3 months, 26.76% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and -10.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences are -113.92 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global