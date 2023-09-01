Follow Us

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.67 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.63₹0.67
₹0.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.55₹1.15
₹0.67
Open Price
₹0.63
Prev. Close
₹0.67
Volume
69,964

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.68
  • R20.7
  • R30.72
  • Pivot
    0.66
  • S10.64
  • S20.62
  • S30.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.980.66
  • 100.990.66
  • 2010.66
  • 501.030.68
  • 1001.020.71
  • 2001.270.82

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.528.06-2.90-10.67-38.53-23.86-22.09
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amerise Biosciences Ltd.

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1984PLC007195 and registration number is 007195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Manisha Maneklal Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Niraj Vaghela
    Director

FAQs on Amerise Biosciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is -30.59 and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amerise Biosciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amerise Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

