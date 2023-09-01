Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.52
|8.06
|-2.90
|-10.67
|-38.53
|-23.86
|-22.09
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1984PLC007195 and registration number is 007195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is -30.59 and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amerise Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.