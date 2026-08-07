What is the share price of Amerise Biosciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Amerise Biosciences? The Amerise Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amerise Biosciences? The market cap of Amerise Biosciences is ₹5.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amerise Biosciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amerise Biosciences are ₹0.91 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amerise Biosciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amerise Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amerise Biosciences is ₹1.03 and 52-week low of Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.50 as on .

How has the Amerise Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Amerise Biosciences has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 16.88% for the past month, 21.62% over 3 months, 26.76% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and -10.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences are -113.92 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global