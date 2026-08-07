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Amerise Biosciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Amerise Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amerise Biosciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.91
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.50₹1.03
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.90
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
2,76,510

Source: Dion Global

Amerise Biosciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amerise Biosciences		-10.8916.8821.6215.3826.7610.34-10.53
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amerise Biosciences has gained 26.76% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Amerise Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Amerise Biosciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amerise Biosciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.980.93
100.930.93
200.90.91
500.820.85
1000.760.79
2000.70.75

Source: Dion Global

Amerise Biosciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amerise Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amerise Biosciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAmerise Biosciences - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAmerise Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTAmerise Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
Jul 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTAmerise Biosciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTAmerise Biosciences - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Amerise Biosciences

Amerise Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1984PLC007195 and registration number is 007195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Manisha Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Kelash Bunkar
    Director

FAQs on Amerise Biosciences Share Price

What is the share price of Amerise Biosciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amerise Biosciences?

The Amerise Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amerise Biosciences?

The market cap of Amerise Biosciences is ₹5.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amerise Biosciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amerise Biosciences are ₹0.91 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amerise Biosciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amerise Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amerise Biosciences is ₹1.03 and 52-week low of Amerise Biosciences is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amerise Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amerise Biosciences has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 16.88% for the past month, 21.62% over 3 months, 26.76% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and -10.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences are -113.92 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amerise Biosciences News

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