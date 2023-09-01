Follow Us

THE INDIAN WOOD PRODUCTS COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.50 Closed
0.570.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.55₹31.95
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.85₹34.44
₹31.50
Open Price
₹31.95
Prev. Close
₹31.32
Volume
10,093

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.12
  • R232.73
  • R333.52
  • Pivot
    31.33
  • S130.72
  • S229.93
  • S329.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.8631.5
  • 1027.2130.76
  • 2026.8429.25
  • 5027.3527.06
  • 10027.6625.96
  • 20031.4326.09

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1919PLC003557 and registration number is 003557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of catechu(katha) and chewing lime. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Mohta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Mohta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Maheswary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Chetani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Maheshwary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Drisha Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Bagri
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹201.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is 113.8 and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹34.44 and 52-week low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹18.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

