What is the share price of The Indian Wood Products Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹33.50 as on .

What kind of stock is The Indian Wood Products Company? The The Indian Wood Products Company is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Wood Products Company? The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹214.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Indian Wood Products Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Wood Products Company are ₹34.05 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Wood Products Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Wood Products Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹27.00 as on .

How has the The Indian Wood Products Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Indian Wood Products Company has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -15.1% over 1 year, 5.13% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company are 46.98 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global