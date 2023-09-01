Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1919PLC003557 and registration number is 003557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of catechu(katha) and chewing lime. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹201.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is 113.8 and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹34.44 and 52-week low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is ₹18.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.