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The Indian Wood Products Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE INDIAN WOOD PRODUCTS COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of The Indian Wood Products Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.50 Closed
-1.47₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Indian Wood Products Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹34.05
₹33.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹51.00
₹33.50
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹34.00
Volume
1,740

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Wood Products Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.105.13-4.58
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.6022.5618.8242.32
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.60243.22179.8794.10
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.20
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30.00-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.50-37.50-70.85-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Indian Wood Products Company has declined 15.10% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, The Indian Wood Products Company has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

The Indian Wood Products Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Wood Products Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.1333.48
1033.1133.3
2033.0533.23
5033.6533.44
10033.633.91
20035.3535.14

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Wood Products Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Indian Wood Products Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Indian Wood Products Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTThe Indian Wood - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Inetralia The Followings1. The Indas Compliant Una
Jul 10, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTThe Indian Wood - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTThe Indian Wood - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)
May 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTThe Indian Wood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTThe Indian Wood - Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About The Indian Wood Products Company

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1919PLC003557 and registration number is 003557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of catechu(katha) and chewing lime. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Mohta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Mohta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Chandak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Chetani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Drisha Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Mimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Souvik Haldar
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Indian Wood Products Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Indian Wood Products Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Indian Wood Products Company?

The The Indian Wood Products Company is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Wood Products Company?

The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹214.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Indian Wood Products Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Wood Products Company are ₹34.05 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Wood Products Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Wood Products Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Indian Wood Products Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Indian Wood Products Company has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -15.1% over 1 year, 5.13% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company are 46.98 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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