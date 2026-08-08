Here's the live share price of The Indian Wood Products Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.10
|5.13
|-4.58
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.60
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.60
|243.22
|179.87
|94.10
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.20
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30.00
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.50
|-37.50
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Indian Wood Products Company has declined 15.10% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, The Indian Wood Products Company has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.13
|33.48
|10
|33.11
|33.3
|20
|33.05
|33.23
|50
|33.65
|33.44
|100
|33.6
|33.91
|200
|35.35
|35.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Indian Wood Products Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|The Indian Wood - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Inetralia The Followings1. The Indas Compliant Una
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|The Indian Wood - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|The Indian Wood - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)
|May 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|The Indian Wood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|The Indian Wood - Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1919PLC003557 and registration number is 003557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of catechu(katha) and chewing lime. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Indian Wood Products Company is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹214.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Wood Products Company are ₹34.05 and ₹33.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Wood Products Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of The Indian Wood Products Company is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Indian Wood Products Company has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -15.1% over 1 year, 5.13% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company are 46.98 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global