What is the share price of Megamont? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megamont is ₹155.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Megamont? The Megamont is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megamont? The market cap of Megamont is ₹449.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Megamont? Today’s highest and lowest price of Megamont are ₹156.65 and ₹155.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megamont? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megamont stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megamont is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Megamont is ₹40.10 as on .

How has the Megamont performed historically in terms of returns? The Megamont has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, -13.93% for the past month, 3.77% over 3 months, 243.22% over 1 year, 179.87% across 3 years, and 94.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megamont? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megamont are 0.00 and 13.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global