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Megamont Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGAMONT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Megamont along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.65 Closed
1.33₹ 2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Megamont Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.65₹156.65
₹155.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.10₹206.00
₹155.65
Open Price
₹156.65
Prev. Close
₹153.60
Volume
367

Source: Dion Global

Megamont Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.60243.22179.8794.10
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.6022.5618.8242.32
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.105.13-4.58
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.20
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30.00-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.50-37.50-70.85-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Megamont has gained 243.22% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-15.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Megamont has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

Megamont Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Megamont Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.03147.7
10146.39148.61
20158.95152.77
50160.71154.72
100148.52142.1
200102.92115.06

Source: Dion Global

Megamont Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Megamont remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.26%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Megamont Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTMegamont - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th
Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTMegamont - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTMegamont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 05:15 AM IST ISTMegamont - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 05:09 AM IST ISTMegamont - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Megamont

Megamont Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1989PLC138292 and registration number is 138292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anwar Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Divya Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik Jethwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Megamont Share Price

What is the share price of Megamont?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megamont is ₹155.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Megamont?

The Megamont is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megamont?

The market cap of Megamont is ₹449.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Megamont?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Megamont are ₹156.65 and ₹155.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megamont?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megamont stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megamont is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Megamont is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Megamont performed historically in terms of returns?

The Megamont has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, -13.93% for the past month, 3.77% over 3 months, 243.22% over 1 year, 179.87% across 3 years, and 94.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megamont?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megamont are 0.00 and 13.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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