Here's the live share price of Megamont along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.60
|243.22
|179.87
|94.10
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.60
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.10
|5.13
|-4.58
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.20
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30.00
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.50
|-37.50
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Megamont has gained 243.22% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-15.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Megamont has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.03
|147.7
|10
|146.39
|148.61
|20
|158.95
|152.77
|50
|160.71
|154.72
|100
|148.52
|142.1
|200
|102.92
|115.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Megamont remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.26%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Megamont - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Megamont - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Megamont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 05:15 AM IST IST
|Megamont - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 05:09 AM IST IST
|Megamont - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Megamont Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1989PLC138292 and registration number is 138292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megamont is ₹155.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megamont is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Megamont is ₹449.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Megamont are ₹156.65 and ₹155.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megamont stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megamont is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Megamont is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megamont has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, -13.93% for the past month, 3.77% over 3 months, 243.22% over 1 year, 179.87% across 3 years, and 94.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megamont are 0.00 and 13.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global