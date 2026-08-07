Here's the live share price of Archidply Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Archidply Decor has declined 18.47% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Archidply Decor has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.01
|73.26
|10
|70.09
|72.08
|20
|69.76
|71.35
|50
|71.32
|71.75
|100
|73.02
|73.99
|200
|80.86
|78.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Archidply Decor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Archidply Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Archidply Decor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 07, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Archidply Decor - Amalgmation Scheme Among Promoter Companies
|May 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Archidply Decor - Audited Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Archidply Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Archidply Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20231KA2017PLC179929 and registration number is 179929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archidply Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Archidply Decor is ₹41.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Decor are ₹75.00 and ₹69.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Decor is ₹109.07 and 52-week low of Archidply Decor is ₹52.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archidply Decor has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 5.6% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -18.47% over 1 year, -2.53% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Decor are 0.00 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global