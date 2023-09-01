Follow Us

ARCHIDPLY DECOR LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.25 Closed
-1.18-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Archidply Decor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.20₹76.00
₹75.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.35₹88.95
₹75.25
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹76.15
Volume
433

Archidply Decor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.8
  • R277.8
  • R379.6
  • Pivot
    75
  • S174
  • S272.2
  • S371.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.9574.7
  • 1067.7274.85
  • 2069.8475.5
  • 5070.2775.66
  • 10064.2373.48
  • 20057.5769.51

Archidply Decor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-2.39-3.020.8018.55-14.7981.37-20.31
-4.55-13.511.5510.43-9.23732.45593.99
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80

Archidply Decor Ltd. Share Holdings

Archidply Decor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Archidply Decor Ltd.

Archidply Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20231UR2017PLC008626 and registration number is U20231UR2017PLC00862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Daga
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kukkehalli Raviraj Hedge
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Akshatha Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Marda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archidply Decor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Decor Ltd.?

The market cap of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹41.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 1710.23 and PB ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archidply Decor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹75.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Decor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹88.95 and 52-week low of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹54.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

