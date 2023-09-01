What is the Market Cap of Archidply Decor Ltd.? The market cap of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹41.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd.? P/E ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 1710.23 and PB ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 0.83 as on .

What is the share price of Archidply Decor Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹75.25 as on .