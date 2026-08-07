What is the share price of Archidply Decor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor is ₹75.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Archidply Decor? The Archidply Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Decor? The market cap of Archidply Decor is ₹41.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Archidply Decor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Decor are ₹75.00 and ₹69.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Decor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Decor is ₹109.07 and 52-week low of Archidply Decor is ₹52.08 as on .

How has the Archidply Decor performed historically in terms of returns? The Archidply Decor has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 5.6% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -18.47% over 1 year, -2.53% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archidply Decor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Decor are 0.00 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global