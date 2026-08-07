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Archidply Decor Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCHIDPLY DECOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Archidply Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.00 Closed
6.20₹ 4.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Archidply Decor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.21₹75.00
₹75.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.08₹109.07
₹75.00
Open Price
₹69.21
Prev. Close
₹70.62
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Decor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Archidply Decor has declined 18.47% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Archidply Decor has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Archidply Decor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Decor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.0173.26
1070.0972.08
2069.7671.35
5071.3271.75
10073.0273.99
20080.8678.23

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Decor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Archidply Decor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Archidply Decor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTArchidply Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTArchidply Decor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 07, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTArchidply Decor - Amalgmation Scheme Among Promoter Companies
May 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTArchidply Decor - Audited Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTArchidply Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Archidply Decor

Archidply Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20231KA2017PLC179929 and registration number is 179929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Daga
    Director
  • Mr. Kukkehalli Raviraj Hedge
    Director
  • Mrs. Akshatha Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Marda
    Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Mittal
    Director

FAQs on Archidply Decor Share Price

What is the share price of Archidply Decor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Archidply Decor?

The Archidply Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Decor?

The market cap of Archidply Decor is ₹41.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Archidply Decor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Decor are ₹75.00 and ₹69.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Decor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Decor is ₹109.07 and 52-week low of Archidply Decor is ₹52.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Archidply Decor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Archidply Decor has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 5.6% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -18.47% over 1 year, -2.53% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archidply Decor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Decor are 0.00 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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