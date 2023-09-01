Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Archidply Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20231UR2017PLC008626 and registration number is U20231UR2017PLC00862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹41.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 1710.23 and PB ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹75.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹88.95 and 52-week low of Archidply Decor Ltd. is ₹54.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.