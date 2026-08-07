What is the share price of Bloom Dekor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Bloom Dekor? The Bloom Dekor is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Dekor? The market cap of Bloom Dekor is ₹4.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bloom Dekor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Dekor are ₹7.35 and ₹6.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Dekor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Dekor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Dekor is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on .

How has the Bloom Dekor performed historically in terms of returns? The Bloom Dekor has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -29.78% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -42.62% over 1 year, -14.31% across 3 years, and -8.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor are -5.20 and -0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global