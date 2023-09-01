What is the Market Cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd.? The market cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹7.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.31 and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.68 as on .

What is the share price of Bloom Dekor Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on .