Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bloom Dekor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20210GJ1992PLC017341 and registration number is 017341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹7.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.31 and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Dekor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹21.35 and 52-week low of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹8.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.