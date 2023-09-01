Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLOOM DEKOR LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.50 Closed
0.260.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹11.95
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.91₹21.35
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.95
Prev. Close
₹11.47
Volume
40

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.8
  • R212.1
  • R312.25
  • Pivot
    11.65
  • S111.35
  • S211.2
  • S310.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.1811.21
  • 1018.2211.15
  • 2018.2511.14
  • 5017.3711.28
  • 10014.5911.68
  • 20013.0712.32

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Share Holdings

Bloom Dekor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bloom Dekor Ltd.

Bloom Dekor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20210GJ1992PLC017341 and registration number is 017341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sunil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bloom Dekor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd.?

The market cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹7.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.31 and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is -1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bloom Dekor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Dekor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Dekor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹21.35 and 52-week low of Bloom Dekor Ltd. is ₹8.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data