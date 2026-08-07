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Bloom Dekor Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLOOM DEKOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Bloom Dekor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.65 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.35
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bloom Dekor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.65₹7.35
₹6.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹13.90
₹6.65
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹7.00
Volume
3,694

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Dekor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.622.5618.8242.32
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.6243.22179.8794.1
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.15.13-4.58
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.2
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.5-37.5-70.85-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bloom Dekor has declined 42.62% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Bloom Dekor has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

Bloom Dekor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Dekor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.99
107.267.32
208.177.85
508.848.88
10010.499.85
20011.210.68

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Dekor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bloom Dekor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bloom Dekor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTBloom Dekor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTBloom Dekor - Considered And Approved Reduction And Reorganisation Of Equity Share Capital Pursuant To The Approved Resolutio
Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTBloom Dekor - Considered And Approved The Reclassification Of The Following Persons Belonging To Existing Promoters And Promo
Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTBloom Dekor - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. August 07, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTBloom Dekor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Bloom Dekor

Bloom Dekor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20210GJ1992PLC017341 and registration number is 017341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sunil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bloom Dekor Share Price

What is the share price of Bloom Dekor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bloom Dekor?

The Bloom Dekor is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Dekor?

The market cap of Bloom Dekor is ₹4.56 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bloom Dekor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Dekor are ₹7.35 and ₹6.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Dekor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Dekor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Dekor is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Bloom Dekor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bloom Dekor has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -29.78% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -42.62% over 1 year, -14.31% across 3 years, and -8.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor are -5.20 and -0.61 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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