Here's the live share price of Bloom Dekor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.6
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.6
|243.22
|179.87
|94.1
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.1
|5.13
|-4.58
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.2
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.5
|-37.5
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bloom Dekor has declined 42.62% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Bloom Dekor has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7
|6.99
|10
|7.26
|7.32
|20
|8.17
|7.85
|50
|8.84
|8.88
|100
|10.49
|9.85
|200
|11.2
|10.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bloom Dekor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Bloom Dekor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Bloom Dekor - Considered And Approved Reduction And Reorganisation Of Equity Share Capital Pursuant To The Approved Resolutio
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Bloom Dekor - Considered And Approved The Reclassification Of The Following Persons Belonging To Existing Promoters And Promo
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Bloom Dekor - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. August 07, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Bloom Dekor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Bloom Dekor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20210GJ1992PLC017341 and registration number is 017341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Bloom Dekor is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bloom Dekor is ₹4.56 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Dekor are ₹7.35 and ₹6.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Dekor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Dekor is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Dekor is ₹6.65 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Bloom Dekor has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -29.78% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -42.62% over 1 year, -14.31% across 3 years, and -8.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor are -5.20 and -0.61 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global