What is the share price of Diksha Greens? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksha Greens is ₹1.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Diksha Greens? The Diksha Greens is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diksha Greens? The market cap of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diksha Greens? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diksha Greens are ₹1.00 and ₹0.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diksha Greens? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksha Greens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksha Greens is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 as on .

How has the Diksha Greens performed historically in terms of returns? The Diksha Greens has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -70.85% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diksha Greens? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diksha Greens are 0.00 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global