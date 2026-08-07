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Diksha Greens Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIKSHA GREENS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Diksha Greens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.00 Closed
1.01₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diksha Greens Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.98₹1.00
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.99₹3.79
₹1.00
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹0.99
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Diksha Greens Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.50-37.50-70.85-25.52-21.19
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.6022.5618.8242.32
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.60243.22179.8794.10
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.105.13-4.58
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.20
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30.00-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diksha Greens has declined 70.85% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Diksha Greens has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

Diksha Greens Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diksha Greens Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.071.04
101.081.05
201.061.06
501.091.1
1001.191.27
2001.671.67

Source: Dion Global

Diksha Greens Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diksha Greens remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diksha Greens Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTDiksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTDiksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 30, 2025, 05:45 AM IST ISTDiksha Greens - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
Apr 22, 2025, 01:11 AM IST ISTDiksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 18, 2025, 12:12 AM IST ISTDiksha Greens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Diksha Greens

Diksha Greens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2004PLC099199 and registration number is 099199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Saw milling and planing of wood. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Somnath Nanda
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Nitin Kasar
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manju Sanghamitra Nikale
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Diksha Greens Share Price

What is the share price of Diksha Greens?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksha Greens is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diksha Greens?

The Diksha Greens is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diksha Greens?

The market cap of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diksha Greens?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diksha Greens are ₹1.00 and ₹0.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diksha Greens?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksha Greens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksha Greens is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Diksha Greens performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diksha Greens has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -70.85% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diksha Greens?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diksha Greens are 0.00 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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