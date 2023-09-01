Follow Us

DIKSHA GREENS LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.55 Closed
2.010.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Diksha Greens Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.31₹3.55
₹3.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.11₹3.85
₹3.55
Open Price
₹3.37
Prev. Close
₹3.48
Volume
54,000

Diksha Greens Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.63
  • R23.71
  • R33.87
  • Pivot
    3.47
  • S13.39
  • S23.23
  • S33.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.733.29
  • 102.673.1
  • 202.642.9
  • 502.462.77
  • 1002.582.75
  • 2003.33.29

Diksha Greens Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19

Diksha Greens Ltd. Share Holdings

Diksha Greens Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Diksha Greens Ltd.

Diksha Greens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2004PLC099199 and registration number is 099199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Saw milling and planing of wood. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Pirogiwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sreejita Chowdhury
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diksha Greens Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diksha Greens Ltd.?

The market cap of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd. is -0.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Diksha Greens Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diksha Greens Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksha Greens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

