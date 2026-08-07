Here's the live share price of Diksha Greens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.50
|-37.50
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.60
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.60
|243.22
|179.87
|94.10
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.10
|5.13
|-4.58
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.20
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30.00
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diksha Greens has declined 70.85% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (22.56%), Megamont (243.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Diksha Greens has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.07
|1.04
|10
|1.08
|1.05
|20
|1.06
|1.06
|50
|1.09
|1.1
|100
|1.19
|1.27
|200
|1.67
|1.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diksha Greens remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Diksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Diksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 30, 2025, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Diksha Greens - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|Apr 22, 2025, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Diksha Greens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 18, 2025, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Diksha Greens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Diksha Greens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2004PLC099199 and registration number is 099199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Saw milling and planing of wood. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksha Greens is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diksha Greens is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diksha Greens are ₹1.00 and ₹0.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksha Greens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksha Greens is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Diksha Greens is ₹0.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diksha Greens has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -70.85% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diksha Greens are 0.00 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global