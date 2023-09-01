Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Diksha Greens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2004PLC099199 and registration number is 099199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Saw milling and planing of wood. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd. is -0.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksha Greens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Diksha Greens Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.