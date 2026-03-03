Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Realty Index

NSE
BSE

BSE REALTY

BSE Realty
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
5968.13 Closed
-1.64-99.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE Realty Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,782.52₹5,989.93
₹5,968.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,782.52₹8,165.49
₹5,968.13
Open Price
₹5,782.52
Prev. Close
₹6,067.58

BSE Realty Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,270.726,197.94
106,359.016,276.82
206,382.516,338.97
506,525.896,493.32
1006,815.286,685.46
2007,051.176,885.9

BSE Realty Contribution

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Realty Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.63
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.00
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.52
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
Embassy Developments		59.00-1.61-2.66
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.07
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.86

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
