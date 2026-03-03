|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,270.72
|6,197.94
|10
|6,359.01
|6,276.82
|20
|6,382.51
|6,338.97
|50
|6,525.89
|6,493.32
|100
|6,815.28
|6,685.46
|200
|7,051.17
|6,885.9
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|Phoenix Mills
|1651.40
|-10.45
|-0.63
|Brigade Enterprises
|685.20
|-6.90
|-1.00
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1370.50
|-21.10
|-1.52
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|Embassy Developments
|59.00
|-1.61
|-2.66
|Signatureglobal (India)
|961.05
|-28.75
|-2.90
|Sobha
|1355.00
|-42.85
|-3.07
|Anant Raj
|509.00
|-20.45
|-3.86