Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of MP Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on MP Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Birla Cable
|256.00
|7.30
|2.94
|119.94
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7.05
|0.78
|2.62
|Universal Cables
|1415.35
|5.95
|0.42
|8.43
|Vindhya Telelinks
|2279.00
|4.90
|0.22
|1.89
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the MP Birla group stocks today are Birla Cable (up 2.94%) and Birla Corporation (up 0.78%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
MP Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including cables, and cement.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the MP Birla group here.
Aside of the MP Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.