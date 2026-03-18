Global developments are likely to steer Dalal Street, with investors keeping a close watch on the situation in West Asia.

Along with geopolitical cues, traders will also track global market trends, currency movements, and commodity prices for direction.

Early signals indicate a positive start, with GIFT Nifty hovering near 23,650, up about 68 points or 0.29%.

Previous session: Markets end higher

Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session on March 17.

The Sensex gained 567.99 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 76,070.84. The Nifty rose 172.35 points, or 0.74%, to close at 23,581.15.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on March 18, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets were trading higher in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.38% and the Topix gaining 0.95%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.8%, while the smaller Kosdaq index was up 1.66%. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained largely flat.

Rising tension in West Asia

The US-Iran conflict has now entered its third week, with the situation becoming more intense after recent airstrikes and counterattacks from both sides. Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes targeting US bases, Israel, and Gulf allies, including a recent drone attack near the US Embassy zone in Baghdad. This back-and-forth has increased uncertainty, and investors are watching closely, as any further escalation could impact crude oil prices and influence overall market sentiment.

US Markets

On March 17, US markets ended on a positive note, with the broader market index rising 0.25% to close at 6,716.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.47% to settle at 22,479.53, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.85 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 46,993.26.

US Fed meeting in focus

The US Federal Reserve has started its two-day policy meeting on March 17, where officials will review the economic situation and interest rates. The outcome of this Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is expected on March 18, and it comes at a time when global markets are closely watching developments following the recent US-Iran conflict.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% up at 99.60 on Wednesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.06% to close at 92.37 to the dollar on March 17.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, with US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude falling about 1.4% to around $94.86 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped nearly 0.90% and was trading close to $102.42 per barrel.

FII, DII data

On March 17, foreign investors were net sellers in the market, offloading equities worth Rs 4,741.22 crore, according to provisional data. In contrast, domestic institutional investors provided support by buying shares worth Rs 5,225.32 crore.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $5,009 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,55,797 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Top sectors in last trading session

In the last trading session, the E-Commerce sector saw a 3.77% change in its market capitalisation. The Iron and Steel sector’s market cap rose 3.14%. Meanwhile, the Electronics sector recorded a 2.76% increase.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, the Arvind Mafatlal Group saw a 5.16% rise in market capitalization, while the MP Birla Group and Essar Group gained 3.89% and 3.86%, respectively, followed by the BK Birla Group with a 3.76% increase. On the other hand, the Ruchi Group declined by 2.67%, the Anil Ambani Group fell 2.85%, and the Jaipuria Group slipped 3.06%.