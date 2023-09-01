Follow Us

Birla Cable Ltd. Share Price

BIRLA CABLE LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹330.90 Closed
9.9930.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Birla Cable Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.00₹330.90
₹330.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.20₹322.90
₹330.90
Open Price
₹303.05
Prev. Close
₹300.85
Volume
7,64,334

Birla Cable Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1340.2
  • R2349.5
  • R3368.1
  • Pivot
    321.6
  • S1312.3
  • S2293.7
  • S3284.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.14297.27
  • 10132.06285.55
  • 20132.01261.82
  • 50131.65223.06
  • 100125.23195.39
  • 200128.06171.65

Birla Cable Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Birla Cable Ltd. Share Holdings

Birla Cable Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Birla Cable Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:09 AM

About Birla Cable Ltd.

Birla Cable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1992PLC007190 and registration number is 007190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. D R Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. R C Tapuriah
    Director
  • Dr. Aravind Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kishore
    Director
  • Mr. K Raghuraman
    Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Director

FAQs on Birla Cable Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cable Ltd.?

The market cap of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹992.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Cable Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 23.4 and PB ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Birla Cable Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹330.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Cable Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cable Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹322.90 and 52-week low of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹119.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

