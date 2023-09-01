Name
Birla Cable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1992PLC007190 and registration number is 007190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹992.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 23.4 and PB ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹330.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cable Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹322.90 and 52-week low of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹119.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.