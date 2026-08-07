Here's the live share price of Birla Cable along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Birla Cable has gained 52.70% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Cable has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.41
|219.81
|10
|197.91
|210.19
|20
|192.08
|203
|50
|198.46
|194.03
|100
|171.12
|181.04
|200
|157.01
|170.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Birla Cable remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Birla Cable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Birla Cable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Birla Cable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 02, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Birla Cable - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
|Aug 02, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Birla Cable - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 202
Source: Dion Global
Birla Cable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1992PLC007190 and registration number is 007190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 771.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Cable is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Birla Cable is ₹768.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cable are ₹257.70 and ₹236.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cable stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cable is ₹248.70 and 52-week low of Birla Cable is ₹104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Cable has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 38.9% for the past month, 54.68% over 3 months, 52.7% over 1 year, 4.33% across 3 years, and 19.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cable are 16.61 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global