What is the Market Cap of Birla Cable Ltd.? The market cap of Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹992.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Cable Ltd.? P/E ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 23.4 and PB ratio of Birla Cable Ltd. is 4.32 as on .

What is the share price of Birla Cable Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable Ltd. is ₹330.90 as on .