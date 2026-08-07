What is the share price of Birla Cable? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable is ₹256.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Birla Cable? The Birla Cable is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cable? The market cap of Birla Cable is ₹768.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Cable? Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cable are ₹257.70 and ₹236.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Cable? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cable stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cable is ₹248.70 and 52-week low of Birla Cable is ₹104.00 as on .

How has the Birla Cable performed historically in terms of returns? The Birla Cable has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 38.9% for the past month, 54.68% over 3 months, 52.7% over 1 year, 4.33% across 3 years, and 19.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Cable? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cable are 16.61 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global