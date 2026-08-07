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Birla Cable Share Price

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BSE

BIRLA CABLE

MP Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Birla Cable along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹256.00 Closed
2.94₹ 7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Birla Cable Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.30₹257.70
₹256.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹248.70
₹256.00
Open Price
₹255.00
Prev. Close
₹248.70
Volume
1,19,939

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cable Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Birla Cable has gained 52.70% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Cable has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).

Birla Cable Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cable Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.41219.81
10197.91210.19
20192.08203
50198.46194.03
100171.12181.04
200157.01170.97

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cable Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Birla Cable remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Birla Cable Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTBirla Cable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTBirla Cable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTBirla Cable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 02, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTBirla Cable - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
Aug 02, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTBirla Cable - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Birla Cable

Birla Cable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1992PLC007190 and registration number is 007190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 771.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. D R Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Bachh Raj Nahar
    Director
  • Mr. Kiran Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Pandanda Kariappa Madappa
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pratap Singh
    Director

FAQs on Birla Cable Share Price

What is the share price of Birla Cable?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cable is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Birla Cable?

The Birla Cable is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cable?

The market cap of Birla Cable is ₹768.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Cable?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cable are ₹257.70 and ₹236.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Cable?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cable stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cable is ₹248.70 and 52-week low of Birla Cable is ₹104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Birla Cable performed historically in terms of returns?

The Birla Cable has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 38.9% for the past month, 54.68% over 3 months, 52.7% over 1 year, 4.33% across 3 years, and 19.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Cable?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cable are 16.61 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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