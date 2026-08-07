Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of L&T group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on L&T group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88.30
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6.93
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|286.54
The top gainers among the L&T group stocks today are LTM (up 2.90%) and L&T Technology Services (up 1.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include L&T Finance (down 2.54%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.12%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
L&T Group has a strong presence across industries, including construction, and information technology.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the L&T group here.
Aside of the L&T Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.