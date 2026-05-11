India Inc must continue investing despite rising global uncertainty triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Monday, arguing that the country’s long-term growth opportunity outweighed near-term disruptions from oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Addressing industry leaders at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Mittal said companies should resist the temptation to turn cautious in response to external shocks and instead deepen investments in capacity creation, manufacturing and infrastructure. “This is not the moment to shy away. This is the time to double down on investments,” Mittal said, while warning that prolonged instability in the region could affect energy markets, inflation and supply chains globally.

His remarks come at a time when businesses are closely watching the fallout of the continuing tensions in West Asia, particularly their impact on crude oil prices and freight costs. India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirement and a sustained rise in energy prices could raise input costs for companies while also putting pressure on inflation and the rupee.

Mittal said India would inevitably face some spillover effects from the crisis but added that the country remained among the world’s strongest structural growth stories. “The world is looking at India differently today. We cannot afford to slow down because of temporary global uncertainties,” he said.

Mittal on Airtel’s investment plans

He also used Bharti Airtel‘s investment plans to underline his point, saying the company had continued to invest heavily even amid volatile global conditions. Airtel’s capital expenditure stood at around Rs 31,000 crore in FY25 as the company expanded 5G coverage, data infrastructure and rural connectivity.

Mittal urged companies to reduce dependence on imports and build stronger domestic supply chains, particularly in sectors linked to technology, electronics and energy. He also called on industry to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and improve energy efficiency to reduce vulnerability to oil shocks. “We need to conserve energy, become more efficient and move faster towards renewables,” he said.

Industry executives at the event said the present situation could also create opportunities for India as multinational companies continue to diversify manufacturing bases and reduce dependence on a few geographies. Several sectors, including electronics, defence manufacturing and renewable energy equipment, are expected to benefit from supply-chain diversification trends.

The comments also align with the government’s broader push for domestic manufacturing under the production-linked incentive schemes and efforts to position India as an alternative global manufacturing hub.

Mittal said India had demonstrated resilience through previous crises, including the pandemic and global inflation shocks, and should approach the current uncertainty with confidence rather than caution.