The share price of Bharti Airtel will be in focus after the telecom company announced its March quarter earnings (Q4FY26) and declared a final dividend for shareholders.

The latest quarterly update has brought several developments into the spotlight. This includes a drop in net profit, steady revenue growth, a dividend announcement, and the stock’s performance on Dalal Street.

As investors track the next move in this telecom sector stock, let’s take a look at the key factors every shareholder needs to know.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Profit declines, revenue moves higher

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,325 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This marked a 34% decline compared to Rs 11,021 crore reported during the same quarter last year.

Even though profit fell on a year-on-year basis, the company’s revenue growth remained steady. Airtel’s consolidated revenue for Q4FY26 rose 16% to Rs 55,383 crore, compared to Rs 47,876 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also reported improvement in pre-tax earnings. Consolidated pre-tax profit increased 36% to Rs 13,205 crore from Rs 9,724 crore a year ago.

Airtel announces final dividend

Alongside the quarterly results, Bharti Airtel’s board also recommended a final dividend for shareholders.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. For partly paid-up shares, where call money is still unpaid, Airtel declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

In its stock exchange filing, the telecom operator said the dividend payment will be completed within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholder approval.

Record date announcement now awaited

While the company has already declared the dividend amount, investors are now waiting for the official record date announcement.

The record date is important because it determines which shareholders will be eligible to receive the dividend payout.

Bharti Airtel said the record date details will be shared separately in due course.

BhartinAirtel share performance

Bharti Airtel shares have seen pressure across multiple time frames despite broader market volatility.

Over the last one month, the telecom stock has declined around 4%. On a six-month basis, the share price has fallen nearly 15%, while on a one-year basis, the stock is down close to 3%.

So far in 2026, share price of Bharti Airtel saw a negative return of around 15%.

According to market data, the stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,174.50, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 1,740.50.