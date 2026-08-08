What is the share price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹19.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Ravi Kumar Distilleries? The Ravi Kumar Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries? The market cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹46.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravi Kumar Distilleries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are ₹19.87 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravi Kumar Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹32.66 and 52-week low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹16.00 as on .

How has the Ravi Kumar Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ravi Kumar Distilleries has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 18.85% across 3 years, and 7.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are 343.16 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global