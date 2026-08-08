Here's the live share price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|-1.21
|0.05
|-10.60
|-9.02
|-29.16
|18.85
|7.30
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ravi Kumar Distilleries has declined 29.16% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravi Kumar Distilleries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.35
|19.33
|10
|19.36
|19.32
|20
|19.19
|19.28
|50
|19.43
|19.47
|100
|19.84
|20.05
|200
|21.59
|21.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ravi Kumar Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Ravi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Ravi Kumar Distiller - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Ravi Kumar Distiller - Audited Financial Results
|May 25, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Ravi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25/05/2026
|May 20, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Ravi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A
Source: Dion Global
Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PY1993PLC008493 and registration number is 008493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹19.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravi Kumar Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹46.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are ₹19.87 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravi Kumar Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹32.66 and 52-week low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravi Kumar Distilleries has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 18.85% across 3 years, and 7.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are 343.16 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global