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Ravi Kumar Distilleries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.56 Closed
3.33₹ 0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ravi Kumar Distilleries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹19.87
₹19.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹32.66
₹19.56
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹18.93
Volume
90

Source: Dion Global

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ravi Kumar Distilleries		-1.210.05-10.60-9.02-29.1618.857.30
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ravi Kumar Distilleries has declined 29.16% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravi Kumar Distilleries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.3519.33
1019.3619.32
2019.1919.28
5019.4319.47
10019.8420.05
20021.5921.49

Source: Dion Global

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ravi Kumar Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ravi Kumar Distilleries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTRavi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 21, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTRavi Kumar Distiller - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTRavi Kumar Distiller - Audited Financial Results
May 25, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTRavi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25/05/2026
May 20, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTRavi Kumar Distiller - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A

Source: Dion Global

About Ravi Kumar Distilleries

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PY1993PLC008493 and registration number is 008493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R V Ravikumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Badrinath S Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kantilal Kathariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Dalsingar Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muthumani Rajesaker
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidhisa Shekar Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravi Kumar Distilleries Share Price

What is the share price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹19.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

The Ravi Kumar Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

The market cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹46.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are ₹19.87 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravi Kumar Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹32.66 and 52-week low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ravi Kumar Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ravi Kumar Distilleries has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 18.85% across 3 years, and 7.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries are 343.16 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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