RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.55 Closed
4.931.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.55
₹25.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.60₹24.35
₹25.55
Open Price
₹25.55
Prev. Close
₹24.35
Volume
1,46,567

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.07
  • R226.58
  • R327.62
  • Pivot
    25.03
  • S124.52
  • S223.48
  • S322.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.2122.25
  • 1020.0220.21
  • 2017.0418
  • 5014.3616.5
  • 10012.3716.22
  • 20011.6915.64

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.

Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PY1993PLC008493 and registration number is 008493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R V Ravikumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Badrinath Sankardass Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunjuri Murtyrao Satyanarayana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Raju Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Popatlal Mukanchand Kathariya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidhisa Shekar Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is ₹61.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is -19.53 and PB ratio of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is ₹25.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is ₹24.35 and 52-week low of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. is ₹10.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

