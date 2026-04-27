Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we examined a communication equipment manufacturer, a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers and a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends. This week, we turn to a business operating quietly at the core of electrification, where small components determine how larger systems perform.

The stock is up 57% in a month. That usually means one of two things. Either something fundamental has changed. Or expectations have run ahead of reality.

In the case of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, the answer is still playing out.

After years of building a niche position in precision-engineered components, Shivalik Bimetal Controls (Shivalik) is entering a more demanding phase. The question is no longer about capability or product quality. It is about scalability, consistency and capital discipline.

For a long time, this has been an easy business to like. That is precisely why it is now getting harder to analyse.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Shivalik manufactures precision metal-based components such as thermostatic bimetals and shunt resistors.

These are not end products. They sit inside electrical systems, where they measure current, regulate temperature and ensure stable performance. Its components go into electric vehicles, smart meters, switchgear and industrial equipment. They are small in size, but critical in function. If they fail, the system fails.

A high-quality business. But that is no longer the question

At first glance, Shivalik checks most of the right boxes.

Revenue has compounded at about 22% over five years, while profits have grown faster at over 42%. Return on capital employed stands at 25.6% and return on equity is at 20.6%. Operating margins remain steady at roughly 22% to 23%.

Just as importantly, the company converts a large share of its earnings into cash. It operates with minimal debt and has largely funded its growth internally.

This is not a business under stress.

It is a business that has executed well.

But that is where the comfort ends.

Because the next phase is unlikely to look like the last.

The numbers are steady. But they are not accelerating

Recent performance reflects stability, not breakout growth.

Quarterly revenue over the last year has largely stayed within a band of Rs 123 crore to Rs 137 crore. The December 2025 quarter came in at Rs 134 crore, broadly in line with the previous few quarters. Operating profit has moved in a narrow range of Rs 25 crore to Rs 32 crore.

Margins have improved, but gradually. After dipping to around 17% to 19% in FY24, operating margins have moved back to 23% to 24% in the last two quarters.

The nine-month trend shows the same pattern. Growth is visible, but modest. Profitability has improved, but without a sharp step-up.

The business is performing well.

It is not yet shifting gears.

The growth so far was not accidental

Shivalik’s performance has been supported by both tailwinds and positioning.

Electrification, smart metering and industrial automation have created steady demand. Within this, the company has focussed on products where entry barriers are high and customer relationships are sticky.

This has allowed it to maintain pricing discipline and defend margins even in weaker environments.

In FY25, despite softer EV demand in North America and inventory corrections, revenue declined only about 2.7% while margins remained above 22%.

That tells you the business is resilient.

But resilience is not the same as scalability.

A strong niche comes with its own limits

The core business remains stable, but not structurally high growth.

Domestic demand in bimetals tends to track the switchgear market, which itself grows in low single digits. Exports have supported growth, but they come with exposure to tariffs, customer concentration and cyclical demand.

Recent quarters have already reflected this. Tariff-related disruptions did not lead to loss of business, but they did reduce order flows temporarily.

The base business is strong.

But its growth ceiling is visible.

The company is already trying to move beyond this

Management is not unaware of these limits.

The strategy is to move up the value chain. From supplying components, the company is moving towards assemblies and integrated solutions.

The push into PCB-mounted (Printed Circuit Board) current sensors is one example. This increases value per unit and expands the company’s role in the customer’s product architecture. Management has indicated a potential Rs 150 crore annual opportunity by FY27.

There are similar moves into adjacent areas like busbars and connectors, along with continued investment in R&D and forward integration.

Even external disruptions are nudging this shift. Tariffs have accelerated the move from supplying strips to supplying higher-value components.

The direction is clear.

The next phase will require capital. But not recklessness

The company plans to set up a new facility in Pune focussed on automotive busbars, connectors and assembly-level products, with a proposed capex of about Rs 20 crore. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2026, with a phased ramp-up from FY27.

This is a measured step.

At the same time, the more meaningful shift is happening within the existing business.

The company is investing in forward integration through PCB-based current sensors and assembly-level solutions. This is expected to open up an incremental opportunity of around Rs 150 crore annually by FY27, with significantly higher value per unit and better margin potential.

In some cases, these assembly products can carry margins of 40% to 50%, significantly higher than the base business.

This changes the economics of growth.

But it also changes what drives that growth.

Execution, integration and customer-level scaling become more important than manufacturing efficiency alone.

Importantly, the company is funding this transition largely through internal accruals. Operating cash flows continue to exceed capital expenditure, and the balance sheet remains debt-free.

The shift changes the nature of the business

Scaling this new phase is not straightforward.

The earlier model was built on precision manufacturing and long-term relationships. The new model introduces greater complexity, higher competition and increased dependence on execution.

Margins will depend less on process efficiency and more on product mix, customer concentration and the ability to execute at scale.

Management itself has spoken about improving the quality of earnings as it grows.

The opportunity is large But the conversion?

There is no ambiguity about the opportunity.

Electric vehicles use significantly higher value of shunt components compared to traditional vehicles. Smart meter rollout and energy infrastructure investments provide additional visibility.

Shivalik is positioned within these themes.

But the financials suggest that conversion into revenue is happening gradually.

Growth remains steady. Margins are stable. Parts of the business continue to be influenced by external cycles.

Returns are strong. Sustaining them is harder

Return ratios remain one of the strongest aspects of the business.

ROCE is at 25.6%. ROE is at 20.6%. Margins remain above 22%.

These are outcomes of a well-run operation.

But sustaining these numbers at scale is more difficult.

New segments may carry different margin profiles. Integration requires investment. Competition increases as the opportunity expands.

Returns earned in a niche are easier to protect.

Returns at scale are harder to sustain.

Promoter behaviour signals confidence

Promoter holding currently stands at about 33%.

But what stands out is not just the level. It is the recent activity.

In March 2026, promoters and promoter group entities bought roughly 2.4 lakh shares from the open market. This included purchases by both Kabir Ghumman and Sumer Ghumman, along with promoter group entities.

This is not a marginal increase.

It is deliberate buying.

In a stock already trading at premium valuations, such accumulation suggests conviction in the business and the transition underway.

At the same time, promoter buying does not eliminate execution risk.

It only signals alignment.

Valuation already reflects quality

The market is not valuing Shivalik as a cyclical industrial company.

At a price of around Rs 590, the stock trades at roughly 37x earnings and about 7.5x book value.

These are not cheap multiples.

They reflect expectations of sustained high return ratios, successful transition into higher-value segments and continued growth without dilution in margins.

When valuation reflects quality, the margin for error reduces.

What needs to happen from here

The path ahead is easy to outline.

The move into assemblies must translate into meaningful revenue.

Export growth must stabilise.

Return ratios must hold as the company scales.

These are simple to describe.

They are harder to deliver.

The story is changing

Shivalik has already proven that it can build a high-quality business in a niche.

That phase is behind it.

The next phase is about scaling that quality without losing it. Expanding without diluting margins. Converting structural tailwinds into sustained earnings growth.

Because the company is no longer being judged on what it has built.

It is being judged on what it can sustain.

The Shivalik story now sits between two realities.

One where revenue has compounded at over 20%, returns remain above 25% and the balance sheet is clean.

And another where growth depends on new segments, execution becomes more complex and expectations are already elevated.

The question is not whether the opportunity exists.

It is whether the economics hold as the company grows.

Because in businesses like this, scaling up is not just about getting bigger.

It is about staying as efficient as you were when you were smaller.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.