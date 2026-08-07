What is the share price of Aeroflex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Industries is ₹426.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Aeroflex Industries? The Aeroflex Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aeroflex Industries? The market cap of Aeroflex Industries is ₹5,641.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aeroflex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Industries are ₹443.70 and ₹423.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aeroflex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Industries is ₹521.50 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Industries is ₹157.85 as on .

How has the Aeroflex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aeroflex Industries has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, 3.13% over 3 months, 139.72% over 1 year, 37.74% across 3 years, and 21.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries are 84.02 and 12.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global