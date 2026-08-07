Here's the live share price of Aeroflex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aeroflex Industries has gained 139.72% compared to peers like Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeroflex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%) and Vardhman Special Steels (18.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|438.18
|447.57
|10
|427.1
|439.67
|20
|419.29
|435.19
|50
|437.12
|420.72
|100
|365.24
|376.99
|200
|276.11
|315.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aeroflex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.48%, FII holding rose to 3.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,10,896
|1.34
|9.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Aeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Aeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Aeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Aeroflex Industries - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Aeroflex Industries - Appointment Of M/S. Kailash Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, As Tax Auditor Of The Company For
Source: Dion Global
Aeroflex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1993PLC074576 and registration number is 074576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Industries is ₹426.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aeroflex Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aeroflex Industries is ₹5,641.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Industries are ₹443.70 and ₹423.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Industries is ₹521.50 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Industries is ₹157.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aeroflex Industries has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, 3.13% over 3 months, 139.72% over 1 year, 37.74% across 3 years, and 21.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries are 84.02 and 12.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global