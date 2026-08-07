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Aeroflex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aeroflex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹426.35 Closed
-2.89₹ -12.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aeroflex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹423.60₹443.70
₹426.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.85₹521.50
₹426.35
Open Price
₹430.75
Prev. Close
₹439.05
Volume
96,503

Source: Dion Global

Aeroflex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aeroflex Industries has gained 139.72% compared to peers like Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeroflex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%) and Vardhman Special Steels (18.92%).

Aeroflex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aeroflex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5438.18447.57
10427.1439.67
20419.29435.19
50437.12420.72
100365.24376.99
200276.11315.76

Source: Dion Global

Aeroflex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aeroflex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.48%, FII holding rose to 3.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,10,8961.349.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aeroflex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTAeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTAeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTAeroflex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTAeroflex Industries - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTAeroflex Industries - Appointment Of M/S. Kailash Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, As Tax Auditor Of The Company For

Source: Dion Global

About Aeroflex Industries

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1993PLC074576 and registration number is 074576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asad Daud
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mustafa Abid Kachwala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harikant Ganeshlal Turgalia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arpit Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aeroflex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aeroflex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Industries is ₹426.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aeroflex Industries?

The Aeroflex Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aeroflex Industries?

The market cap of Aeroflex Industries is ₹5,641.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aeroflex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Industries are ₹443.70 and ₹423.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aeroflex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Industries is ₹521.50 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Industries is ₹157.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aeroflex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aeroflex Industries has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, 3.13% over 3 months, 139.72% over 1 year, 37.74% across 3 years, and 21.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries are 84.02 and 12.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aeroflex Industries News

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