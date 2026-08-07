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Hisar Metal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Hisar Metal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹152.50 Closed
4.45₹ 6.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hisar Metal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.00₹155.45
₹152.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.65₹228.00
₹152.50
Open Price
₹152.00
Prev. Close
₹146.00
Volume
662

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Metal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hisar Metal Industries has declined 25.08% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Hisar Metal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Hisar Metal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Metal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.02148.43
10152.44150.2
20154.79151.78
50153.58152.85
100154.54156.16
200167.22164.46

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Metal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hisar Metal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hisar Metal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTHisar Metal Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTHisar Metal Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
Jul 11, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTHisar Metal Ind. - ACTION TAKEN REPORT UNDER THE SPECIAL WINDOW FOR THE MONTH JUNE 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTHisar Metal Ind. - Notice Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 03, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTHisar Metal Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Hisar Metal Industries

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1990PLC030937 and registration number is 030937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Dev Tayal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Tayal
    Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Jindal
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jindal
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Leekha
    Director
  • Mr. Parduman Kumar Sandhir
    Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Mohan Jindal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Goyal
    Director

FAQs on Hisar Metal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hisar Metal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries is ₹152.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hisar Metal Industries?

The Hisar Metal Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Metal Industries?

The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹82.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hisar Metal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Metal Industries are ₹155.45 and ₹152.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Metal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹117.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hisar Metal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hisar Metal Industries has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, -4.91% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries are 24.36 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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