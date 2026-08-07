Here's the live share price of Hisar Metal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hisar Metal Industries has declined 25.08% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Hisar Metal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.02
|148.43
|10
|152.44
|150.2
|20
|154.79
|151.78
|50
|153.58
|152.85
|100
|154.54
|156.16
|200
|167.22
|164.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hisar Metal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Hisar Metal Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Hisar Metal Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
|Jul 11, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Hisar Metal Ind. - ACTION TAKEN REPORT UNDER THE SPECIAL WINDOW FOR THE MONTH JUNE 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Hisar Metal Ind. - Notice Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Hisar Metal Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1990PLC030937 and registration number is 030937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries is ₹152.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hisar Metal Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹82.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Metal Industries are ₹155.45 and ₹152.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹117.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hisar Metal Industries has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, -4.91% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries are 24.36 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global