What is the Market Cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹102.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 11.64 and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 1.89 as on .

What is the share price of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹189.50 as on .