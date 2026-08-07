What is the share price of Hisar Metal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries is ₹152.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Hisar Metal Industries? The Hisar Metal Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Metal Industries? The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹82.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hisar Metal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Metal Industries are ₹155.45 and ₹152.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Metal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Hisar Metal Industries is ₹117.65 as on .

How has the Hisar Metal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hisar Metal Industries has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, -4.91% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries are 24.36 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global