Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Share Price

HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹189.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.50₹189.50
₹189.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.50₹251.90
₹189.50
Open Price
₹189.50
Prev. Close
₹189.50
Volume
1,802

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1189.5
  • R2189.5
  • R3189.5
  • Pivot
    189.5
  • S1189.5
  • S2189.5
  • S3189.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.22191.65
  • 10124.95188.76
  • 20126.35182.85
  • 50130.57169.36
  • 100123.82158.6
  • 200122.52148.96

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4723.5734.6837.9746.11165.03205.65
4.0220.1741.12109.6558.221,225.80217.43
3.66-13.0912.4038.4840.88618.23618.23
1.071.071.071.071.071.071.07
4.1116.942.9228.5378.88517.11230.46

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1990PLC030937 and registration number is 030937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M P Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Dev Tayal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Tayal
    Director
  • Mr. Shital Parshad Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sajjan Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sharat Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹102.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 11.64 and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 1.89 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹189.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹251.90 and 52-week low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹116.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

