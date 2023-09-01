Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.47
|23.57
|34.68
|37.97
|46.11
|165.03
|205.65
|4.02
|20.17
|41.12
|109.65
|58.22
|1,225.80
|217.43
|3.66
|-13.09
|12.40
|38.48
|40.88
|618.23
|618.23
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|4.11
|16.94
|2.92
|28.53
|78.88
|517.11
|230.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1990PLC030937 and registration number is 030937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹102.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 11.64 and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is 1.89 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹189.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹251.90 and 52-week low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹116.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.