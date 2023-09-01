Follow Us

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.65 Closed
4.735.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.00₹130.95
₹130.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.25₹147.70
₹130.65
Open Price
₹128.80
Prev. Close
₹124.75
Volume
1,35,387

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.57
  • R2136.23
  • R3141.52
  • Pivot
    128.28
  • S1125.62
  • S2120.33
  • S3117.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.59116.2
  • 10102.32113.1
  • 20102.19111.36
  • 50105.61104.96
  • 10078.6997.65
  • 20057.8990.11

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2010PLC062324 and registration number is 062324. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sahil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shamarani Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Parth Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Jangid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anish Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is ₹327.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is 22.69 and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is ₹130.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is ₹147.70 and 52-week low of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is ₹54.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

