What is the share price of Rudra Global Infra Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹17.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Rudra Global Infra Products? The Rudra Global Infra Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Global Infra Products? The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹180.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rudra Global Infra Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudra Global Infra Products are ₹18.14 and ₹17.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudra Global Infra Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudra Global Infra Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹14.77 as on .

How has the Rudra Global Infra Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Rudra Global Infra Products has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, -12.24% over 3 months, -43.41% over 1 year, -16.45% across 3 years, and 14.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products are 13.36 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global