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Rudra Global Infra Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Rudra Global Infra Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.99 Closed
0.62₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rudra Global Infra Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.60₹18.14
₹17.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.77₹33.40
₹17.99
Open Price
₹17.96
Prev. Close
₹17.88
Volume
609

Source: Dion Global

Rudra Global Infra Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rudra Global Infra Products has declined 43.41% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Rudra Global Infra Products has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Rudra Global Infra Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rudra Global Infra Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5917.96
1017.2417.69
2017.2617.54
5017.7117.87
10018.4118.8
20020.9921.5

Source: Dion Global

Rudra Global Infra Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rudra Global Infra Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rudra Global Infra Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTRudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Intimation for Agenda Mentioned In Intimation Letter.
Jul 18, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTRudra Global Infra P - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTRudra Global Infra P - Result For FY 2025-26
May 21, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTRudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTRudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Intimation for The Agenda Mentioned In Intimation Letter.

Source: Dion Global

About Rudra Global Infra Products

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2010PLC062324 and registration number is 062324. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 622.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sahil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shamarani Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Parth Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Jangid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manav Pardeep Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rudra Global Infra Products Share Price

What is the share price of Rudra Global Infra Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rudra Global Infra Products?

The Rudra Global Infra Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Global Infra Products?

The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹180.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rudra Global Infra Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudra Global Infra Products are ₹18.14 and ₹17.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudra Global Infra Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudra Global Infra Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹14.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rudra Global Infra Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rudra Global Infra Products has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, -12.24% over 3 months, -43.41% over 1 year, -16.45% across 3 years, and 14.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products are 13.36 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rudra Global Infra Products News

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