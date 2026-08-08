Here's the live share price of Rudra Global Infra Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rudra Global Infra Products has declined 43.41% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Rudra Global Infra Products has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.59
|17.96
|10
|17.24
|17.69
|20
|17.26
|17.54
|50
|17.71
|17.87
|100
|18.41
|18.8
|200
|20.99
|21.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rudra Global Infra Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Rudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Intimation for Agenda Mentioned In Intimation Letter.
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Rudra Global Infra P - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Rudra Global Infra P - Result For FY 2025-26
|May 21, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Rudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Rudra Global Infra P - Board Meeting Intimation for The Agenda Mentioned In Intimation Letter.
Source: Dion Global
Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2010PLC062324 and registration number is 062324. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 622.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rudra Global Infra Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹180.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudra Global Infra Products are ₹18.14 and ₹17.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudra Global Infra Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Rudra Global Infra Products is ₹14.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rudra Global Infra Products has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, -12.24% over 3 months, -43.41% over 1 year, -16.45% across 3 years, and 14.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products are 13.36 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global