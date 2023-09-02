Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1947PLC007437 and registration number is 007437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹91.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is 0.41 and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulsyan NEC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹79.79 and 52-week low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.