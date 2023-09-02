Follow Us

TULSYAN NEC LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹61.00 Closed
-2.13-1.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹62.50
₹61.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹79.79
₹61.00
Open Price
₹62.50
Prev. Close
₹62.33
Volume
4,930

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.33
  • R263.67
  • R364.83
  • Pivot
    61.17
  • S159.83
  • S258.67
  • S357.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0360.64
  • 1014.6960.64
  • 2017.1161.32
  • 5017.3161.34
  • 10019.956.89
  • 20019.4547.46

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. Share Holdings

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tulsyan NEC Ltd.

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1947PLC007437 and registration number is 007437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Tulsyan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Tulsyan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Antonisamy Axilium Jayamary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manogyanathan Parthasarathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Somasundaram Ponsing Mohan Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tulsyan NEC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd.?

The market cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹91.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is 0.41 and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tulsyan NEC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulsyan NEC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹79.79 and 52-week low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

