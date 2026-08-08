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Tulsyan NEC Share Price

NSE
BSE

TULSYAN NEC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Tulsyan NEC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.11 Closed
-4.95₹ -1.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tulsyan NEC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.11₹37.28
₹36.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹49.35
₹36.11
Open Price
₹36.20
Prev. Close
₹37.99
Volume
2,250

Source: Dion Global

Tulsyan NEC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tulsyan NEC		4.8533-11.0611.076.24-16.0312.54
Aeroflex Industries		-2.116.24-2.89116.48145.7337.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8732.2244.5578.3477.0616.3751.4
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6527.424.5730.1335.3122.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.777.2231.7747.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.273.45-12.8-6.93-42.1-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4516.9664.0259.17-9.12-35.531.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-16.74-21.18-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-2.87-5.22-23.98-4.911.87
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.1712.14-9.17-20.62-13.71-4.8-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-15.15-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.67-1.28-19.79-4.94-36.36-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tulsyan NEC has gained 6.24% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (145.73%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (77.06%), Vardhman Special Steels (35.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulsyan NEC has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Tulsyan NEC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tulsyan NEC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.8836.43
1029.4533.53
2027.5231.18
5030.930.97
10031.1431.73
20033.334.36

Source: Dion Global

Tulsyan NEC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tulsyan NEC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tulsyan NEC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTTulsyan NEC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTTulsyan NEC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jul 14, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTTulsyan NEC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:32 AM IST ISTTulsyan NEC - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 And Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results-Revised
May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTTulsyan NEC - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Tulsyan NEC

Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1947PLC007437 and registration number is 007437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 728.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Tulsyan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Tulsyan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Chandrasekaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manogyanathan Parthasarathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Somasundaram Ponsing Mohan Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Muthusamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. J Sumathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tulsyan NEC Share Price

What is the share price of Tulsyan NEC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulsyan NEC is ₹36.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tulsyan NEC?

The Tulsyan NEC is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulsyan NEC?

The market cap of Tulsyan NEC is ₹60.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulsyan NEC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulsyan NEC are ₹37.28 and ₹36.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulsyan NEC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulsyan NEC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulsyan NEC is ₹49.35 and 52-week low of Tulsyan NEC is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tulsyan NEC performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tulsyan NEC has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 32.95% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, 6.39% over 1 year, -16.03% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC are -0.94 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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