What is the share price of Tulsyan NEC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulsyan NEC is ₹36.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Tulsyan NEC? The Tulsyan NEC is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulsyan NEC? The market cap of Tulsyan NEC is ₹60.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulsyan NEC? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulsyan NEC are ₹37.28 and ₹36.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulsyan NEC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulsyan NEC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulsyan NEC is ₹49.35 and 52-week low of Tulsyan NEC is ₹17.10 as on .

How has the Tulsyan NEC performed historically in terms of returns? The Tulsyan NEC has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 32.95% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, 6.39% over 1 year, -16.03% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC are -0.94 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global