Here's the live share price of Tulsyan NEC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|33
|-11.06
|11.07
|6.24
|-16.03
|12.54
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|6.24
|-2.89
|116.48
|145.73
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|32.22
|44.55
|78.34
|77.06
|16.37
|51.4
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|27.4
|24.57
|30.13
|35.31
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|7.22
|31.77
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|3.45
|-12.8
|-6.93
|-42.1
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|16.96
|64.02
|59.17
|-9.12
|-35.5
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-16.74
|-21.18
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-2.87
|-5.22
|-23.98
|-4.91
|1.87
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|12.14
|-9.17
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.8
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-15.15
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|-1.28
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-36.36
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tulsyan NEC has gained 6.24% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (145.73%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (77.06%), Vardhman Special Steels (35.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulsyan NEC has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.88
|36.43
|10
|29.45
|33.53
|20
|27.52
|31.18
|50
|30.9
|30.97
|100
|31.14
|31.73
|200
|33.3
|34.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tulsyan NEC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Tulsyan NEC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Tulsyan NEC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Tulsyan NEC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:32 AM IST IST
|Tulsyan NEC - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 And Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results-Revised
|May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Tulsyan NEC - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2
Source: Dion Global
Tulsyan NEC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1947PLC007437 and registration number is 007437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 728.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulsyan NEC is ₹36.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tulsyan NEC is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tulsyan NEC is ₹60.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulsyan NEC are ₹37.28 and ₹36.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulsyan NEC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulsyan NEC is ₹49.35 and 52-week low of Tulsyan NEC is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tulsyan NEC has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 32.95% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, 6.39% over 1 year, -16.03% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC are -0.94 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global