MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Lesha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC018607 and registration number is 018607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹43.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 7.18 and PB ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lesha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.