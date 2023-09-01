What is the Market Cap of Lesha Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹43.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 7.18 and PB ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 2.4 as on .

What is the share price of Lesha Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on .