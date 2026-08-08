Here's the live share price of Lesha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lesha Industries has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Lesha Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.76
|0.76
|10
|0.77
|0.76
|20
|0.77
|0.77
|50
|0.82
|0.8
|100
|0.84
|0.84
|200
|0.89
|0.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lesha Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Lesha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Lesha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Lesha Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 19, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Lesha Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On June 19, 2026
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Lesha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, June 19, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lesha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC018607 and registration number is 018607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries is ₹0.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lesha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lesha Industries is ₹21.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lesha Industries are ₹0.78 and ₹0.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lesha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lesha Industries is ₹1.27 and 52-week low of Lesha Industries is ₹0.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lesha Industries has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -40.02% across 3 years, and -30.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lesha Industries are 160.42 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global