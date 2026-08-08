What is the share price of Lesha Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries is ₹0.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Lesha Industries? The Lesha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lesha Industries? The market cap of Lesha Industries is ₹21.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lesha Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lesha Industries are ₹0.78 and ₹0.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lesha Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lesha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lesha Industries is ₹1.27 and 52-week low of Lesha Industries is ₹0.67 as on .

How has the Lesha Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Lesha Industries has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -40.02% across 3 years, and -30.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lesha Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lesha Industries are 160.42 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global