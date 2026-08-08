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Lesha Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LESHA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Lesha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.77 Closed
1.32₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lesha Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.75₹0.78
₹0.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.67₹1.27
₹0.77
Open Price
₹0.77
Prev. Close
₹0.76
Volume
2,73,966

Source: Dion Global

Lesha Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lesha Industries has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Lesha Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Lesha Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lesha Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.760.76
100.770.76
200.770.77
500.820.8
1000.840.84
2000.890.93

Source: Dion Global

Lesha Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lesha Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lesha Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTLesha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTLesha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTLesha Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 19, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTLesha Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On June 19, 2026
Jun 16, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTLesha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, June 19, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lesha Industries

Lesha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC018607 and registration number is 018607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Leena Ashok Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Paragkumar P Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapnil S Shimpi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang H Pate
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Lesha Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Lesha Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries is ₹0.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lesha Industries?

The Lesha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lesha Industries?

The market cap of Lesha Industries is ₹21.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lesha Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lesha Industries are ₹0.78 and ₹0.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lesha Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lesha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lesha Industries is ₹1.27 and 52-week low of Lesha Industries is ₹0.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lesha Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lesha Industries has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -40.02% across 3 years, and -30.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lesha Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lesha Industries are 160.42 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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