LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.99 Closed
1.790.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Lesha Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹3.99
₹3.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹14.00
₹3.99
Open Price
₹3.99
Prev. Close
₹3.92
Volume
83,655

Lesha Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.99
  • R23.99
  • R33.99
  • Pivot
    3.99
  • S13.99
  • S23.99
  • S33.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.053.9
  • 107.243.99
  • 208.444.07
  • 5010.644.09
  • 10014.014.27
  • 20012.075.23

Lesha Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Lesha Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Lesha Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Lesha Industries Ltd.

Lesha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC018607 and registration number is 018607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Daxaben M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailasprasad B Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiritbhai I Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lesha Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lesha Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹43.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 7.18 and PB ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lesha Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lesha Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lesha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Lesha Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

