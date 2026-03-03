Here's the live share price of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has gained 7.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 46.42%.
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures’s current P/E of 19.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
Over the last one year, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has gained 46.42% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|238.32
|240.16
|10
|240.78
|240.62
|20
|239.87
|240.73
|50
|245.87
|242.55
|100
|240.34
|237.62
|200
|189.6
|0
In the latest quarter, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.48%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures fact sheet for more information
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46493MH2024PLC429137 and registration number is 429137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is ₹232.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is ₹1,081.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures are ₹239.85 and ₹215.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is ₹151.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has shown returns of -3.07% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, -23.74% over 3 months, 46.42% over 1 year, 13.55% across 3 years, and 7.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures are 19.79 and 4.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.