Here's the live share price of Transteel Seating Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Transteel Seating Technologies has gained 8.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.92%.
Transteel Seating Technologies’s current P/E of 17.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
Over the last one year, Transteel Seating Technologies has gained 42.13% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Transteel Seating Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.14
|140.44
|10
|140.98
|141.23
|20
|143.54
|142.25
|50
|143.72
|142.1
|100
|138.61
|139.18
|200
|134.92
|131.15
In the latest quarter, Transteel Seating Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.23%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 9.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Transteel Seating Technologies fact sheet for more information
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36109KA1995PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transteel Seating Technologies is ₹140.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transteel Seating Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Transteel Seating Technologies is ₹309.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transteel Seating Technologies are ₹140.90 and ₹135.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transteel Seating Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transteel Seating Technologies is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Transteel Seating Technologies is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transteel Seating Technologies has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -1.06% over 3 months, 40.92% over 1 year, 14.49% across 3 years, and 8.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transteel Seating Technologies are 17.10 and 2.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.