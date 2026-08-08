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Omfurn India Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMFURN INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Omfurn India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.95 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omfurn India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.95₹61.00
₹59.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹140.00
₹59.95
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹63.10
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Omfurn India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omfurn India		-10.529.00-8.4711.02-40.8517.7251.55
Sheela Foam		-13.57-9.5018.1611.220.60-16.27-10.52
Responsive Industries		-1.26-20.09-7.45-10.76-17.09-7.475.70
Wakefit Innovations		2.091.16-3.48-31.21-33.56-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.9922.133.17-4.20-16.37-19.29-22.62
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.81-15.05-10.782.6120.7616.319.49
Stanley Lifestyles		-4.53-3.15-13.76-16.39-51.74-31.90-20.59
Parin Enterprises		-3.13-1.499.3515.4074.75109.9271.19
Transteel Seating Technologies		-8.58-11.82-18.82-21.88-18.416.593.91
HVAX Technologies		-3.13-0.14-22.98-25.75-23.488.134.80
Marvel Decor		-0.93-15.1136.5111.84-30.7116.9122.51
Naman In-Store (India)		-2.78-8.85-23.38-23.38-55.81-28.31-18.10
Ahlada Engineers		3.35-0.70-16.03-26.47-41.19-30.32-27.73
Priti International		-2.36-6.72-19.89-29.90-55.20-43.44-4.07
Rexpro Enterprises		-2.81-0.91-11.40-31.84-53.25-30.01-19.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omfurn India has declined 40.85% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Omfurn India has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).

Omfurn India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omfurn India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.6363.94
1059.2261.91
2056.8359.6
5058.4958.11
10055.2261.39
20078.9370.62

Source: Dion Global

Omfurn India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omfurn India saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omfurn India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Omfurn India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Omfurn India

Omfurn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200MH1997PLC111887 and registration number is 111887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture made of wood. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir J Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rajendra C Vishwakarma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra C Vishwakarma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parmanand M Vishwakarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant R Vishwakarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra C Vishwakarma
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Parag S Edwankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad N Chirravuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Omfurn India Share Price

What is the share price of Omfurn India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omfurn India is ₹59.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omfurn India?

The Omfurn India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omfurn India?

The market cap of Omfurn India is ₹70.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omfurn India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omfurn India are ₹61.00 and ₹59.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omfurn India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omfurn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omfurn India is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Omfurn India is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omfurn India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omfurn India has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 9.0% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -40.85% over 1 year, 17.72% across 3 years, and 51.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omfurn India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omfurn India are 11.09 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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