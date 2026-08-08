Here's the live share price of Omfurn India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omfurn India
|-10.52
|9.00
|-8.47
|11.02
|-40.85
|17.72
|51.55
|Sheela Foam
|-13.57
|-9.50
|18.16
|11.22
|0.60
|-16.27
|-10.52
|Responsive Industries
|-1.26
|-20.09
|-7.45
|-10.76
|-17.09
|-7.47
|5.70
|Wakefit Innovations
|2.09
|1.16
|-3.48
|-31.21
|-33.56
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.99
|22.13
|3.17
|-4.20
|-16.37
|-19.29
|-22.62
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.81
|-15.05
|-10.78
|2.61
|20.76
|16.31
|9.49
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-4.53
|-3.15
|-13.76
|-16.39
|-51.74
|-31.90
|-20.59
|Parin Enterprises
|-3.13
|-1.49
|9.35
|15.40
|74.75
|109.92
|71.19
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-8.58
|-11.82
|-18.82
|-21.88
|-18.41
|6.59
|3.91
|HVAX Technologies
|-3.13
|-0.14
|-22.98
|-25.75
|-23.48
|8.13
|4.80
|Marvel Decor
|-0.93
|-15.11
|36.51
|11.84
|-30.71
|16.91
|22.51
|Naman In-Store (India)
|-2.78
|-8.85
|-23.38
|-23.38
|-55.81
|-28.31
|-18.10
|Ahlada Engineers
|3.35
|-0.70
|-16.03
|-26.47
|-41.19
|-30.32
|-27.73
|Priti International
|-2.36
|-6.72
|-19.89
|-29.90
|-55.20
|-43.44
|-4.07
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-2.81
|-0.91
|-11.40
|-31.84
|-53.25
|-30.01
|-19.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omfurn India has declined 40.85% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Omfurn India has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.63
|63.94
|10
|59.22
|61.91
|20
|56.83
|59.6
|50
|58.49
|58.11
|100
|55.22
|61.39
|200
|78.93
|70.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omfurn India saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Omfurn India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Omfurn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200MH1997PLC111887 and registration number is 111887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture made of wood. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omfurn India is ₹59.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omfurn India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Omfurn India is ₹70.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omfurn India are ₹61.00 and ₹59.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omfurn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omfurn India is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Omfurn India is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omfurn India has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 9.0% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -40.85% over 1 year, 17.72% across 3 years, and 51.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omfurn India are 11.09 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global