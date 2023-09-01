Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.03
|80.12
|58.35
|40.31
|346.13
|555.00
|336.67
|-2.28
|23.44
|57.78
|60.74
|123.45
|225.88
|273.79
|4.20
|24.11
|58.73
|98.18
|72.92
|123.13
|176.36
|3.83
|-10.77
|6.64
|33.99
|15.28
|92.56
|25.55
|-1.17
|-6.14
|0.40
|2.08
|2.48
|237.91
|205.49
|-2.81
|6.84
|18.99
|73.02
|68.38
|418.85
|179.27
|1.78
|6.70
|19.20
|14.52
|15.15
|108.43
|41.39
|2.02
|32.22
|34.57
|62.20
|-10.53
|-13.91
|-13.91
|3.03
|-6.56
|9.11
|17.19
|3.44
|376.70
|139.01
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|2.04
|7.04
|33.75
|53.52
|6.97
|33.11
|-6.06
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|10.72
|2.01
|-3.37
|87.66
|355.02
|631.32
|159.69
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-1.45
|-2.40
|-8.96
|31.55
|23.26
|239.17
|24.31
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.42
|8.31
|-9.08
|-11.87
|-4.58
|669.06
|559.60
|-2.38
|3.89
|-2.69
|-14.46
|-21.86
|-36.47
|-36.47
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Omfurn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200MH1997PLC111887 and registration number is 111887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹49.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omfurn India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Omfurn India Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹72.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omfurn India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹78.95 and 52-week low of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.