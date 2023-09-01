Follow Us

OMFURN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹72.05 Closed
4.953.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omfurn India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.05₹72.05
₹72.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.15₹78.95
₹72.05
Open Price
₹72.05
Prev. Close
₹68.65
Volume
4,000

Omfurn India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.05
  • R272.05
  • R372.05
  • Pivot
    72.05
  • S172.05
  • S272.05
  • S372.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.466.77
  • 1017.0765.38
  • 2015.7960.57
  • 5012.1452.52
  • 10010.8545.53
  • 20013.3836.77

Omfurn India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.0380.1258.3540.31346.13555.00336.67
-2.2823.4457.7860.74123.45225.88273.79
4.2024.1158.7398.1872.92123.13176.36
3.83-10.776.6433.9915.2892.5625.55
-1.17-6.140.402.082.48237.91205.49
-2.816.8418.9973.0268.38418.85179.27
1.786.7019.2014.5215.15108.4341.39
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
3.03-6.569.1117.193.44376.70139.01
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
2.047.0433.7553.526.9733.11-6.06
-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.45-2.40-8.9631.5523.26239.1724.31
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02

Omfurn India Ltd. Share Holdings

Omfurn India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Omfurn India Ltd.

Omfurn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200MH1997PLC111887 and registration number is 111887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra C Vishwakarma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra C Vishwakarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra C Vishwakarma
    Director
  • Mr. Parag S Edwankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad N Chirravuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omfurn India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omfurn India Ltd.?

The market cap of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹49.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omfurn India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omfurn India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Omfurn India Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omfurn India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹72.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omfurn India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omfurn India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹78.95 and 52-week low of Omfurn India Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

