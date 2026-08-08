What is the share price of Omfurn India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omfurn India is ₹59.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Omfurn India? The Omfurn India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omfurn India? The market cap of Omfurn India is ₹70.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omfurn India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omfurn India are ₹61.00 and ₹59.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omfurn India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omfurn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omfurn India is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Omfurn India is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Omfurn India performed historically in terms of returns? The Omfurn India has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 9.0% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -40.85% over 1 year, 17.72% across 3 years, and 51.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omfurn India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omfurn India are 11.09 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global