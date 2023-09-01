Omfurn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200MH1997PLC111887 and registration number is 111887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.