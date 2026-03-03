Facebook Pixel Code
Parin Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARIN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Parin Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹718.00 Closed
-0.97₹ -7.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Parin Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹668.00₹718.00
₹718.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.65₹725.00
₹718.00
Open Price
₹668.05
Prev. Close
₹725.00
Volume
2,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parin Enterprises has gained 67.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 89.95%.

Parin Enterprises’s current P/E of 90.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Parin Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parin Enterprises		-0.146.8617.9055.1691.9893.2769.55
Sheela Foam		-0.295.85-8.92-23.79-22.71-21.53-11.43
Wakefit Innovations		-2.960.64-4.27-4.27-4.27-1.45-0.87
Responsive Industries		-4.32-13.59-21.85-12.58-10.9911.80-0.52
BirlaNu		-1.30-5.02-7.42-22.69-13.49-12.79-13.64
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.350.93-16.1213.8046.4213.557.92
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.24-13.23-32.32-48.41-41.42-31.05-20.00
Transteel Seating Technologies		0.65-0.74-2.8112.9942.1314.498.45
HVAX Technologies		1.560.70-9.49-12.2724.7813.407.84
Marvel Decor		-6.12-16.06-45.88-41.92-45.473.4914.87
Naman In-Store (India)		1.59-6.95-18.87-33.41-23.61-21.43-13.47
Omfurn India		-5.451.96-42.92-60.56-43.456.9645.56
Priti International		-5.20-13.23-28.31-41.24-50.24-34.6712.99
Ahlada Engineers		-5.88-10.82-14.00-24.17-28.09-22.82-14.55
Rexpro Enterprises		-1.77-3.28-18.06-44.14-47.14-24.84-15.74

Over the last one year, Parin Enterprises has gained 91.98% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Parin Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).

Parin Enterprises Financials

Parin Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5711.02713.22
10701.46703.37
20677.21683.76
50627.56643.24
100594.76594.81
200492.95519.83

Parin Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parin Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Parin Enterprises Corporate Actions

About Parin Enterprises

Parin Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101GJ2006PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of furniture and fixtures. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parin Umeshbhai Nandani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deven Dipesh Nandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Chirag Kathrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vinodkumar Manek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parin Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Parin Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parin Enterprises is ₹718.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parin Enterprises?

The Parin Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parin Enterprises?

The market cap of Parin Enterprises is ₹798.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parin Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parin Enterprises are ₹718.00 and ₹668.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parin Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parin Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parin Enterprises is ₹725.00 and 52-week low of Parin Enterprises is ₹311.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Parin Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parin Enterprises has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, 21.36% over 3 months, 89.95% over 1 year, 93.27% across 3 years, and 67.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parin Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parin Enterprises are 90.65 and 12.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

