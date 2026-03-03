Here's the live share price of Parin Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parin Enterprises has gained 67.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 89.95%.
Parin Enterprises’s current P/E of 90.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
Over the last one year, Parin Enterprises has gained 91.98% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Parin Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|711.02
|713.22
|10
|701.46
|703.37
|20
|677.21
|683.76
|50
|627.56
|643.24
|100
|594.76
|594.81
|200
|492.95
|519.83
In the latest quarter, Parin Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Parin Enterprises fact sheet for more information
Parin Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101GJ2006PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of furniture and fixtures. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parin Enterprises is ₹718.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Parin Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Parin Enterprises is ₹798.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parin Enterprises are ₹718.00 and ₹668.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parin Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parin Enterprises is ₹725.00 and 52-week low of Parin Enterprises is ₹311.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Parin Enterprises has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, 21.36% over 3 months, 89.95% over 1 year, 93.27% across 3 years, and 67.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parin Enterprises are 90.65 and 12.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.