Here's the live share price of Marvel Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marvel Decor
|-0.93
|-15.11
|36.51
|11.84
|-30.71
|16.91
|22.51
|Sheela Foam
|-13.57
|-9.50
|18.16
|11.22
|0.60
|-16.27
|-10.52
|Responsive Industries
|-1.26
|-20.09
|-7.45
|-10.76
|-17.09
|-7.47
|5.70
|Wakefit Innovations
|2.09
|1.16
|-3.48
|-31.21
|-33.56
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.99
|22.13
|3.17
|-4.20
|-16.37
|-19.29
|-22.62
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.81
|-15.05
|-10.78
|2.61
|20.76
|16.31
|9.49
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-4.53
|-3.15
|-13.76
|-16.39
|-51.74
|-31.90
|-20.59
|Parin Enterprises
|-3.13
|-1.49
|9.35
|15.40
|74.75
|109.92
|71.19
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-8.58
|-11.82
|-18.82
|-21.88
|-18.41
|6.59
|3.91
|HVAX Technologies
|-3.13
|-0.14
|-22.98
|-25.75
|-23.48
|8.13
|4.80
|Omfurn India
|-10.52
|9.00
|-8.47
|11.02
|-40.85
|17.72
|51.55
|Naman In-Store (India)
|-2.78
|-8.85
|-23.38
|-23.38
|-55.81
|-28.31
|-18.10
|Ahlada Engineers
|3.35
|-0.70
|-16.03
|-26.47
|-41.19
|-30.32
|-27.73
|Priti International
|-2.36
|-6.72
|-19.89
|-29.90
|-55.20
|-43.44
|-4.07
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-2.81
|-0.91
|-11.40
|-31.84
|-53.25
|-30.01
|-19.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marvel Decor has declined 30.71% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Marvel Decor has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.39
|62.84
|10
|67.61
|65.04
|20
|70.97
|67.14
|50
|65.12
|65.66
|100
|57.86
|64.89
|200
|71.26
|70.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marvel Decor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marvel Decor fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Marvel Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ1996PLC030870 and registration number is 030870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marvel Decor is ₹63.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marvel Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marvel Decor is ₹113.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marvel Decor are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marvel Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marvel Decor is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Marvel Decor is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marvel Decor has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.11% for the past month, 36.51% over 3 months, -30.71% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and 22.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marvel Decor are 26.05 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global