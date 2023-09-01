Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.08
|3.28
|18.87
|8.89
|22.50
|141.64
|-11.80
|4.33
|4.98
|22.90
|36.35
|3.38
|353.77
|211.22
|3.58
|11.33
|17.23
|33.66
|-15.91
|716.31
|840.42
|-2.39
|-3.02
|0.80
|18.55
|-14.79
|81.37
|-20.31
|-4.38
|-13.36
|1.73
|10.62
|-9.07
|733.89
|595.19
|-2.40
|-7.78
|-4.15
|14.24
|-33.47
|146.32
|15.52
|2.62
|4.54
|33.01
|57.93
|144.64
|174.00
|57.47
|4.55
|-7.56
|3.06
|33.69
|-1.49
|231.73
|231.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Marvel Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ1996PLC030870 and registration number is 030870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹75.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marvel Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.