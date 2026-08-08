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Marvel Decor Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARVEL DECOR

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Marvel Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marvel Decor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹63.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹104.80
₹63.75
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹63.75

Source: Dion Global

Marvel Decor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marvel Decor		-0.93-15.1136.5111.84-30.7116.9122.51
Sheela Foam		-13.57-9.5018.1611.220.60-16.27-10.52
Responsive Industries		-1.26-20.09-7.45-10.76-17.09-7.475.70
Wakefit Innovations		2.091.16-3.48-31.21-33.56-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.9922.133.17-4.20-16.37-19.29-22.62
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.81-15.05-10.782.6120.7616.319.49
Stanley Lifestyles		-4.53-3.15-13.76-16.39-51.74-31.90-20.59
Parin Enterprises		-3.13-1.499.3515.4074.75109.9271.19
Transteel Seating Technologies		-8.58-11.82-18.82-21.88-18.416.593.91
HVAX Technologies		-3.13-0.14-22.98-25.75-23.488.134.80
Omfurn India		-10.529.00-8.4711.02-40.8517.7251.55
Naman In-Store (India)		-2.78-8.85-23.38-23.38-55.81-28.31-18.10
Ahlada Engineers		3.35-0.70-16.03-26.47-41.19-30.32-27.73
Priti International		-2.36-6.72-19.89-29.90-55.20-43.44-4.07
Rexpro Enterprises		-2.81-0.91-11.40-31.84-53.25-30.01-19.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marvel Decor has declined 30.71% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Marvel Decor has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).

Marvel Decor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marvel Decor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.3962.84
1067.6165.04
2070.9767.14
5065.1265.66
10057.8664.89
20071.2670.47

Source: Dion Global

Marvel Decor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marvel Decor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marvel Decor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marvel Decor fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Marvel Decor

Marvel Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ1996PLC030870 and registration number is 030870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok R Paun
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Urmi A Paun
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dipak R Paun
    Director
  • Ms. Dipti D Paun
    Director
  • Ms. Khwahish A Paun
    Director
  • Mr. Dhansukhbhai J Devani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh J Morzaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiren M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marvel Decor Share Price

What is the share price of Marvel Decor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marvel Decor is ₹63.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marvel Decor?

The Marvel Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marvel Decor?

The market cap of Marvel Decor is ₹113.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marvel Decor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marvel Decor are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marvel Decor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marvel Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marvel Decor is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Marvel Decor is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marvel Decor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marvel Decor has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.11% for the past month, 36.51% over 3 months, -30.71% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and 22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marvel Decor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marvel Decor are 26.05 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Marvel Decor News

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