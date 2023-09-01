Follow Us

MARVEL DECOR LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.10 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marvel Decor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹44.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹48.00
₹44.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹44.10
Volume
0

Marvel Decor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.4
  • R214.7
  • R329.4
  • Pivot
    14.7
  • S129.4
  • S214.7
  • S329.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.4545.46
  • 1038.2245.31
  • 2039.2943.93
  • 5035.5540.64
  • 10030.2337.77
  • 20025.7134.79

Marvel Decor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-2.39-3.020.8018.55-14.7981.37-20.31
-4.38-13.361.7310.62-9.07733.89595.19
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Marvel Decor Ltd. Share Holdings

Marvel Decor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Marvel Decor Ltd.

Marvel Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ1996PLC030870 and registration number is 030870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok R Paun
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipak R Paun
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Urmi A Paun
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Dipti D Paun
    Director
  • Mr. Dhansukhbhai J Devani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh J Morzaria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khwahish A Paun
    Director
  • Mr. Dhiren M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marvel Decor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marvel Decor Ltd.?

The market cap of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹75.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Marvel Decor Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marvel Decor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marvel Decor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marvel Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Marvel Decor Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

