What is the share price of Marvel Decor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marvel Decor is ₹63.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Marvel Decor? The Marvel Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marvel Decor? The market cap of Marvel Decor is ₹113.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marvel Decor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marvel Decor are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marvel Decor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marvel Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marvel Decor is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Marvel Decor is ₹43.00 as on .

How has the Marvel Decor performed historically in terms of returns? The Marvel Decor has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.11% for the past month, 36.51% over 3 months, -30.71% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and 22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marvel Decor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marvel Decor are 26.05 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global