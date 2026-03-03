Here's the live share price of HVAX Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HVAX Technologies has gained 7.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.57%.
HVAX Technologies’s current P/E of 16.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
Over the last one year, HVAX Technologies has gained 24.78% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, HVAX Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|715.78
|716.1
|10
|748.02
|732.82
|20
|764.07
|755.39
|50
|805.52
|793.7
|100
|840.52
|811.49
|200
|783.97
|779.06
In the latest quarter, HVAX Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.08%, FII holding fell to 8.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HVAX Technologies fact sheet for more information
HVAX Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2010PLC210329 and registration number is 210329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HVAX Technologies is ₹715.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HVAX Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of HVAX Technologies is ₹198.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HVAX Technologies are ₹715.00 and ₹715.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HVAX Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HVAX Technologies is ₹1,029.30 and 52-week low of HVAX Technologies is ₹544.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HVAX Technologies has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, 0.7% for the past month, -13.86% over 3 months, 18.57% over 1 year, 13.4% across 3 years, and 7.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HVAX Technologies are 16.35 and 2.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.