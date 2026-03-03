Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Naman In-Store (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.60 Closed
-1.12₹ -0.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Naman In-Store (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.65₹57.60
₹57.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.75₹119.95
₹57.60
Open Price
₹57.30
Prev. Close
₹58.25
Volume
6,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Naman In-Store (India) has declined 13.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.62%.

Naman In-Store (India)’s current P/E of 41.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Naman In-Store (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naman In-Store (India)		1.59-6.95-18.87-33.41-23.61-21.43-13.47
Sheela Foam		-0.295.85-8.92-23.79-22.71-21.53-11.43
Wakefit Innovations		-2.960.64-4.27-4.27-4.27-1.45-0.87
Responsive Industries		-4.32-13.59-21.85-12.58-10.9911.80-0.52
BirlaNu		-1.30-5.02-7.42-22.69-13.49-12.79-13.64
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.350.93-16.1213.8046.4213.557.92
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.24-13.23-32.32-48.41-41.42-31.05-20.00
Parin Enterprises		-0.146.8617.9055.1691.9893.2769.55
Transteel Seating Technologies		0.65-0.74-2.8112.9942.1314.498.45
HVAX Technologies		1.560.70-9.49-12.2724.7813.407.84
Marvel Decor		-6.12-16.06-45.88-41.92-45.473.4914.87
Omfurn India		-5.451.96-42.92-60.56-43.456.9645.56
Priti International		-5.20-13.23-28.31-41.24-50.24-34.6712.99
Ahlada Engineers		-5.88-10.82-14.00-24.17-28.09-22.82-14.55
Rexpro Enterprises		-1.77-3.28-18.06-44.14-47.14-24.84-15.74

Over the last one year, Naman In-Store (India) has declined 23.61% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Naman In-Store (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).

Naman In-Store (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Naman In-Store (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.5658.1
1058.5858.31
2059.1159.15
5062.0862.74
10070.1869.38
20083.2780.76

Naman In-Store (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naman In-Store (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Naman In-Store (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naman In-Store (India) fact sheet for more information

About Naman In-Store (India)

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2010PLC205904 and registration number is 205904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raju Mathuradas Paleja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Jitendra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abdul Shahid Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Dipakbhai Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Foram Rupin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Sawroop Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Omprakash Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Feni Jay Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Harshangiben Pravinsinh Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hemali Amit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naman In-Store (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Naman In-Store (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naman In-Store (India) is ₹57.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naman In-Store (India)?

The Naman In-Store (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naman In-Store (India)?

The market cap of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹75.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naman In-Store (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naman In-Store (India) are ₹57.60 and ₹56.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naman In-Store (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naman In-Store (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹55.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Naman In-Store (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naman In-Store (India) has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, -2.37% for the past month, -19.44% over 3 months, -26.62% over 1 year, -21.43% across 3 years, and -13.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naman In-Store (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naman In-Store (India) are 41.83 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Naman In-Store (India) News

