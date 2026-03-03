Here's the live share price of Naman In-Store (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Naman In-Store (India) has declined 13.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.62%.
Naman In-Store (India)’s current P/E of 41.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
Over the last one year, Naman In-Store (India) has declined 23.61% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Naman In-Store (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.56
|58.1
|10
|58.58
|58.31
|20
|59.11
|59.15
|50
|62.08
|62.74
|100
|70.18
|69.38
|200
|83.27
|80.76
In the latest quarter, Naman In-Store (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naman In-Store (India) fact sheet for more information
Naman In-Store (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2010PLC205904 and registration number is 205904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naman In-Store (India) is ₹57.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Naman In-Store (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹75.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naman In-Store (India) are ₹57.60 and ₹56.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naman In-Store (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of Naman In-Store (India) is ₹55.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Naman In-Store (India) has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, -2.37% for the past month, -19.44% over 3 months, -26.62% over 1 year, -21.43% across 3 years, and -13.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naman In-Store (India) are 41.83 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.