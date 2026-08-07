What is the share price of Ahlada Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahlada Engineers is ₹38.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Ahlada Engineers? The Ahlada Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahlada Engineers? The market cap of Ahlada Engineers is ₹49.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahlada Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahlada Engineers are ₹39.23 and ₹36.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahlada Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahlada Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahlada Engineers is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Ahlada Engineers is ₹31.22 as on .

How has the Ahlada Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Ahlada Engineers has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, -16.03% over 3 months, -41.19% over 1 year, -30.32% across 3 years, and -27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers are 276.81 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global