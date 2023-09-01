Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AHLADA ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.10 Closed
-0.09-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.55₹109.65
₹107.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.25₹130.00
₹107.10
Open Price
₹109.65
Prev. Close
₹107.20
Volume
36,320

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.92
  • R2112.33
  • R3115.02
  • Pivot
    107.23
  • S1104.82
  • S2102.13
  • S399.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.46106.12
  • 10114.78106.76
  • 20108.42108.47
  • 50109.89110.09
  • 10098.86108.59
  • 200106.11106.85

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.77-2.2722.37-11.90149.13-25.72
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend

About Ahlada Engineers Ltd.

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG2005PLC047102 and registration number is 047102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. K I Varaprasad Reddy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Chedepudi Suresh Mohan Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Chedepudi Ahlada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J Abhinav Kumar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Srinivas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Ravindra Mamidipudi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bulusu Kameswara Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Mohana Krishna Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ahlada Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹138.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is 22.6 and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ahlada Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹107.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahlada Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data