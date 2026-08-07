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Ahlada Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AHLADA ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ahlada Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.20 Closed
1.68₹ 0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ahlada Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.48₹39.23
₹38.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.22₹72.00
₹38.20
Open Price
₹36.48
Prev. Close
₹37.57
Volume
9,215

Source: Dion Global

Ahlada Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ahlada Engineers		3.35-0.70-16.03-26.47-41.19-30.32-27.73
Sheela Foam		-13.57-9.5018.1611.220.60-16.27-10.52
Responsive Industries		-1.26-20.09-7.45-10.76-17.09-7.475.70
Wakefit Innovations		2.091.16-3.48-31.21-33.56-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.9922.133.17-4.20-16.37-19.29-22.62
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.81-15.05-10.782.6120.7616.319.49
Stanley Lifestyles		-4.53-3.15-13.76-16.39-51.74-31.90-20.59
Parin Enterprises		-3.13-1.499.3515.4074.75109.9271.19
Transteel Seating Technologies		-8.58-11.82-18.82-21.88-18.416.593.91
HVAX Technologies		-3.13-0.14-22.98-25.75-23.488.134.80
Marvel Decor		-0.93-15.1136.5111.84-30.7116.9122.51
Omfurn India		-10.529.00-8.4711.02-40.8517.7251.55
Naman In-Store (India)		-2.78-8.85-23.38-23.38-55.81-28.31-18.10
Priti International		-2.36-6.72-19.89-29.90-55.20-43.44-4.07
Rexpro Enterprises		-2.81-0.91-11.40-31.84-53.25-30.01-19.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ahlada Engineers has declined 41.19% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahlada Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).

Ahlada Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ahlada Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.7637.14
1037.1737.23
2037.8137.67
5039.1239.03
10040.6941.34
20046.4846.83

Source: Dion Global

Ahlada Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ahlada Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ahlada Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ahlada Engineers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ahlada Engineers

Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG2005PLC047102 and registration number is 047102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chedepudi Suresh Mohan Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ahlada Chedepudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akarsh Reddy Chedepudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Ravindra Mamidipudi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P Subbarathnamma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ahlada Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Ahlada Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahlada Engineers is ₹38.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ahlada Engineers?

The Ahlada Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahlada Engineers?

The market cap of Ahlada Engineers is ₹49.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahlada Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahlada Engineers are ₹39.23 and ₹36.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahlada Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahlada Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahlada Engineers is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Ahlada Engineers is ₹31.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ahlada Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ahlada Engineers has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, -16.03% over 3 months, -41.19% over 1 year, -30.32% across 3 years, and -27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers are 276.81 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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