Here's the live share price of Ahlada Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ahlada Engineers
|3.35
|-0.70
|-16.03
|-26.47
|-41.19
|-30.32
|-27.73
|Sheela Foam
|-13.57
|-9.50
|18.16
|11.22
|0.60
|-16.27
|-10.52
|Responsive Industries
|-1.26
|-20.09
|-7.45
|-10.76
|-17.09
|-7.47
|5.70
|Wakefit Innovations
|2.09
|1.16
|-3.48
|-31.21
|-33.56
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.99
|22.13
|3.17
|-4.20
|-16.37
|-19.29
|-22.62
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.81
|-15.05
|-10.78
|2.61
|20.76
|16.31
|9.49
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-4.53
|-3.15
|-13.76
|-16.39
|-51.74
|-31.90
|-20.59
|Parin Enterprises
|-3.13
|-1.49
|9.35
|15.40
|74.75
|109.92
|71.19
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-8.58
|-11.82
|-18.82
|-21.88
|-18.41
|6.59
|3.91
|HVAX Technologies
|-3.13
|-0.14
|-22.98
|-25.75
|-23.48
|8.13
|4.80
|Marvel Decor
|-0.93
|-15.11
|36.51
|11.84
|-30.71
|16.91
|22.51
|Omfurn India
|-10.52
|9.00
|-8.47
|11.02
|-40.85
|17.72
|51.55
|Naman In-Store (India)
|-2.78
|-8.85
|-23.38
|-23.38
|-55.81
|-28.31
|-18.10
|Priti International
|-2.36
|-6.72
|-19.89
|-29.90
|-55.20
|-43.44
|-4.07
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-2.81
|-0.91
|-11.40
|-31.84
|-53.25
|-30.01
|-19.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ahlada Engineers has declined 41.19% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahlada Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.76
|37.14
|10
|37.17
|37.23
|20
|37.81
|37.67
|50
|39.12
|39.03
|100
|40.69
|41.34
|200
|46.48
|46.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ahlada Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ahlada Engineers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG2005PLC047102 and registration number is 047102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahlada Engineers is ₹38.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahlada Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ahlada Engineers is ₹49.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahlada Engineers are ₹39.23 and ₹36.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahlada Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahlada Engineers is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Ahlada Engineers is ₹31.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahlada Engineers has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, -16.03% over 3 months, -41.19% over 1 year, -30.32% across 3 years, and -27.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers are 276.81 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global