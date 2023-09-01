Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG2005PLC047102 and registration number is 047102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹138.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is 22.6 and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹107.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahlada Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.