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Priti International Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRITI INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Priti International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.36 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Priti International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.31₹37.00
₹36.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹104.90
₹36.36
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹37.10
Volume
7,240

Source: Dion Global

Priti International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Priti International		-2.36-6.72-19.89-29.90-55.20-43.44-4.07
Sheela Foam		-13.57-9.5018.1611.220.60-16.27-10.52
Responsive Industries		-1.26-20.09-7.45-10.76-17.09-7.475.70
Wakefit Innovations		2.091.16-3.48-31.21-33.56-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.9922.133.17-4.20-16.37-19.29-22.62
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.81-15.05-10.782.6120.7616.319.49
Stanley Lifestyles		-4.53-3.15-13.76-16.39-51.74-31.90-20.59
Parin Enterprises		-3.13-1.499.3515.4074.75109.9271.19
Transteel Seating Technologies		-8.58-11.82-18.82-21.88-18.416.593.91
HVAX Technologies		-3.13-0.14-22.98-25.75-23.488.134.80
Marvel Decor		-0.93-15.1136.5111.84-30.7116.9122.51
Omfurn India		-10.529.00-8.4711.02-40.8517.7251.55
Naman In-Store (India)		-2.78-8.85-23.38-23.38-55.81-28.31-18.10
Ahlada Engineers		3.35-0.70-16.03-26.47-41.19-30.32-27.73
Rexpro Enterprises		-2.81-0.91-11.40-31.84-53.25-30.01-19.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Priti International has declined 55.20% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Priti International has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).

Priti International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Priti International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.9837.35
1037.2537.45
2038.1638
5040.0939.67
10041.0542.7
20049.9251.88

Source: Dion Global

Priti International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Priti International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Priti International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Priti International fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Priti International

Priti International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36994RJ2017PLC058454 and registration number is 058454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Goverdhan Das Lohiya
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priti Lohiya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Leela Lohiya
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Mahak Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Chhangani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tamanna Kumari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Priti International Share Price

What is the share price of Priti International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International is ₹36.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Priti International?

The Priti International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Priti International?

The market cap of Priti International is ₹48.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Priti International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Priti International are ₹37.00 and ₹36.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priti International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priti International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priti International is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Priti International is ₹31.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Priti International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Priti International has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.72% for the past month, -19.89% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -43.44% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Priti International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priti International are 53.87 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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