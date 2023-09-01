Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.55
|-13.51
|1.55
|10.43
|-9.23
|732.45
|593.99
|4.33
|4.98
|22.90
|36.35
|3.38
|353.77
|211.22
|3.58
|11.33
|17.23
|33.66
|-15.91
|716.31
|840.42
|-2.39
|-3.02
|0.80
|18.55
|-14.79
|81.37
|-20.31
|-2.40
|-7.78
|-4.15
|14.24
|-33.47
|146.32
|15.52
|2.62
|4.54
|33.01
|57.93
|144.64
|174.00
|57.47
|-3.08
|3.28
|18.87
|8.89
|22.50
|141.64
|-11.80
|4.55
|-7.56
|3.06
|33.69
|-1.49
|231.73
|231.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Priti International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36994RJ2017PLC058454 and registration number is 058454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Priti International Ltd. is ₹200.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 27.47 and PB ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International Ltd. is ₹172.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priti International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priti International Ltd. is ₹234.90 and 52-week low of Priti International Ltd. is ₹127.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.