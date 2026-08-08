What is the share price of Priti International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International is ₹36.36 as on .

What kind of stock is Priti International? The Priti International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Priti International? The market cap of Priti International is ₹48.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Priti International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Priti International are ₹37.00 and ₹36.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priti International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priti International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priti International is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Priti International is ₹31.50 as on .

How has the Priti International performed historically in terms of returns? The Priti International has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.72% for the past month, -19.89% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -43.44% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Priti International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priti International are 53.87 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global