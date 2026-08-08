Here's the live share price of Priti International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Priti International
|-2.36
|-6.72
|-19.89
|-29.90
|-55.20
|-43.44
|-4.07
|Sheela Foam
|-13.57
|-9.50
|18.16
|11.22
|0.60
|-16.27
|-10.52
|Responsive Industries
|-1.26
|-20.09
|-7.45
|-10.76
|-17.09
|-7.47
|5.70
|Wakefit Innovations
|2.09
|1.16
|-3.48
|-31.21
|-33.56
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.99
|22.13
|3.17
|-4.20
|-16.37
|-19.29
|-22.62
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.81
|-15.05
|-10.78
|2.61
|20.76
|16.31
|9.49
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-4.53
|-3.15
|-13.76
|-16.39
|-51.74
|-31.90
|-20.59
|Parin Enterprises
|-3.13
|-1.49
|9.35
|15.40
|74.75
|109.92
|71.19
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-8.58
|-11.82
|-18.82
|-21.88
|-18.41
|6.59
|3.91
|HVAX Technologies
|-3.13
|-0.14
|-22.98
|-25.75
|-23.48
|8.13
|4.80
|Marvel Decor
|-0.93
|-15.11
|36.51
|11.84
|-30.71
|16.91
|22.51
|Omfurn India
|-10.52
|9.00
|-8.47
|11.02
|-40.85
|17.72
|51.55
|Naman In-Store (India)
|-2.78
|-8.85
|-23.38
|-23.38
|-55.81
|-28.31
|-18.10
|Ahlada Engineers
|3.35
|-0.70
|-16.03
|-26.47
|-41.19
|-30.32
|-27.73
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-2.81
|-0.91
|-11.40
|-31.84
|-53.25
|-30.01
|-19.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Priti International has declined 55.20% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (0.60%), Responsive Industries (-17.09%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Priti International has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.52%) and Responsive Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.98
|37.35
|10
|37.25
|37.45
|20
|38.16
|38
|50
|40.09
|39.67
|100
|41.05
|42.7
|200
|49.92
|51.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Priti International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Priti International fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Priti International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36994RJ2017PLC058454 and registration number is 058454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International is ₹36.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Priti International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Priti International is ₹48.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Priti International are ₹37.00 and ₹36.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priti International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priti International is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Priti International is ₹31.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Priti International has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.72% for the past month, -19.89% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -43.44% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priti International are 53.87 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global