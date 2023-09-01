What is the Market Cap of Priti International Ltd.? The market cap of Priti International Ltd. is ₹200.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Priti International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 27.47 and PB ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 4.41 as on .

What is the share price of Priti International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International Ltd. is ₹172.90 as on .