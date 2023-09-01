Follow Us

PRITI INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹172.90 Closed
-0.09-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Priti International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.05₹177.60
₹172.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.05₹234.90
₹172.90
Open Price
₹174.00
Prev. Close
₹173.05
Volume
51,583

Priti International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.35
  • R2181.25
  • R3184.9
  • Pivot
    173.7
  • S1169.8
  • S2166.15
  • S3162.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5176.39176.8
  • 10176.51179.58
  • 20178.53184.63
  • 50183.79187.14
  • 100156.78180.9
  • 200114.35168.68

Priti International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.55-13.511.5510.43-9.23732.45593.99
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-2.39-3.020.8018.55-14.7981.37-20.31
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Priti International Ltd. Share Holdings

Priti International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Priti International Ltd.

Priti International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36994RJ2017PLC058454 and registration number is 058454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Goverdhan Das Lohiya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Priti Lohiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Lohiya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Leela Lohiya
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Ms. Tamanna Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahak Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Tak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sag Ram
    Independent Director

FAQs on Priti International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Priti International Ltd.?

The market cap of Priti International Ltd. is ₹200.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Priti International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 27.47 and PB ratio of Priti International Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Priti International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priti International Ltd. is ₹172.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priti International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priti International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priti International Ltd. is ₹234.90 and 52-week low of Priti International Ltd. is ₹127.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

