Here's the live share price of Rexpro Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rexpro Enterprises has declined 15.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.88%.

Rexpro Enterprises’s current P/E of 9.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.