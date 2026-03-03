Here's the live share price of Rexpro Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rexpro Enterprises has declined 15.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.88%.
Rexpro Enterprises’s current P/E of 9.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-1.77
|-3.28
|-18.06
|-44.14
|-47.14
|-24.84
|-15.74
|Sheela Foam
|-0.29
|5.85
|-8.92
|-23.79
|-22.71
|-21.53
|-11.43
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.96
|0.64
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-4.27
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Responsive Industries
|-4.32
|-13.59
|-21.85
|-12.58
|-10.99
|11.80
|-0.52
|BirlaNu
|-1.30
|-5.02
|-7.42
|-22.69
|-13.49
|-12.79
|-13.64
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|0.35
|0.93
|-16.12
|13.80
|46.42
|13.55
|7.92
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.24
|-13.23
|-32.32
|-48.41
|-41.42
|-31.05
|-20.00
|Parin Enterprises
|-0.14
|6.86
|17.90
|55.16
|91.98
|93.27
|69.55
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|0.65
|-0.74
|-2.81
|12.99
|42.13
|14.49
|8.45
|HVAX Technologies
|1.56
|0.70
|-9.49
|-12.27
|24.78
|13.40
|7.84
|Marvel Decor
|-6.12
|-16.06
|-45.88
|-41.92
|-45.47
|3.49
|14.87
|Naman In-Store (India)
|1.59
|-6.95
|-18.87
|-33.41
|-23.61
|-21.43
|-13.47
|Omfurn India
|-5.45
|1.96
|-42.92
|-60.56
|-43.45
|6.96
|45.56
|Priti International
|-5.20
|-13.23
|-28.31
|-41.24
|-50.24
|-34.67
|12.99
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.88
|-10.82
|-14.00
|-24.17
|-28.09
|-22.82
|-14.55
Over the last one year, Rexpro Enterprises has declined 47.14% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Rexpro Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.96
|49.79
|10
|50.63
|50.43
|20
|50.73
|50.91
|50
|52.51
|54.18
|100
|63.23
|60.86
|200
|73.31
|70.33
In the latest quarter, Rexpro Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 5.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rexpro Enterprises fact sheet for more information
Rexpro Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36912MH2012PLC227967 and registration number is 227967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexpro Enterprises is ₹47.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rexpro Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹52.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rexpro Enterprises are ₹48.00 and ₹47.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexpro Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹113.30 and 52-week low of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹41.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rexpro Enterprises has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -0.11% for the past month, -22.81% over 3 months, -46.88% over 1 year, -24.84% across 3 years, and -15.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rexpro Enterprises are 9.30 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.