Rexpro Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

REXPRO ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Rexpro Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.20 Closed
-4.65₹ -2.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Rexpro Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.10₹48.00
₹47.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.60₹113.30
₹47.20
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹49.50
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rexpro Enterprises has declined 15.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.88%.

Rexpro Enterprises’s current P/E of 9.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rexpro Enterprises Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rexpro Enterprises		-1.77-3.28-18.06-44.14-47.14-24.84-15.74
Sheela Foam		-0.295.85-8.92-23.79-22.71-21.53-11.43
Wakefit Innovations		-2.960.64-4.27-4.27-4.27-1.45-0.87
Responsive Industries		-4.32-13.59-21.85-12.58-10.9911.80-0.52
BirlaNu		-1.30-5.02-7.42-22.69-13.49-12.79-13.64
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		0.350.93-16.1213.8046.4213.557.92
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.24-13.23-32.32-48.41-41.42-31.05-20.00
Parin Enterprises		-0.146.8617.9055.1691.9893.2769.55
Transteel Seating Technologies		0.65-0.74-2.8112.9942.1314.498.45
HVAX Technologies		1.560.70-9.49-12.2724.7813.407.84
Marvel Decor		-6.12-16.06-45.88-41.92-45.473.4914.87
Naman In-Store (India)		1.59-6.95-18.87-33.41-23.61-21.43-13.47
Omfurn India		-5.451.96-42.92-60.56-43.456.9645.56
Priti International		-5.20-13.23-28.31-41.24-50.24-34.6712.99
Ahlada Engineers		-5.88-10.82-14.00-24.17-28.09-22.82-14.55

Over the last one year, Rexpro Enterprises has declined 47.14% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.71%), Wakefit Innovations (-4.27%), Responsive Industries (-10.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Rexpro Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Wakefit Innovations (-0.87%).

Rexpro Enterprises Financials

Rexpro Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.9649.79
1050.6350.43
2050.7350.91
5052.5154.18
10063.2360.86
20073.3170.33

Rexpro Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rexpro Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 5.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rexpro Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rexpro Enterprises fact sheet for more information

About Rexpro Enterprises

Rexpro Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36912MH2012PLC227967 and registration number is 227967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring
  • Address
    Building No 2, WING A & B, Survey No-36, Hissa No 13, Thane Maharashtra 401208
  • Contact
    cs@rexpro.co
    www.rexpro.co

Management

  • Mr. Ravishankar Sriramamurthi Malla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Minesh Anilbhai Chovatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ragesh Deepak Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arshita Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras Tushar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Swarnkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rexpro Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Rexpro Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexpro Enterprises is ₹47.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rexpro Enterprises?

The Rexpro Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rexpro Enterprises?

The market cap of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹52.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rexpro Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rexpro Enterprises are ₹48.00 and ₹47.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rexpro Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexpro Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹113.30 and 52-week low of Rexpro Enterprises is ₹41.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rexpro Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rexpro Enterprises has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -0.11% for the past month, -22.81% over 3 months, -46.88% over 1 year, -24.84% across 3 years, and -15.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rexpro Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rexpro Enterprises are 9.30 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rexpro Enterprises News

