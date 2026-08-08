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Roto Pumps Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROTO PUMPS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Roto Pumps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.90 Closed
-2.60₹ -1.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Roto Pumps Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.08₹72.11
₹67.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.53₹90.68
₹67.90
Open Price
₹68.63
Prev. Close
₹69.71
Volume
1,14,812

Source: Dion Global

Roto Pumps Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Roto Pumps has declined 18.61% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Roto Pumps has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).

Roto Pumps Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Roto Pumps Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.7666.97
1067.9867.38
2068.1667.66
5065.7266.08
10061.2864.33
20062.5865.85

Source: Dion Global

Roto Pumps Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Roto Pumps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Roto Pumps Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,85,2200.251.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Roto Pumps Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTRoto Pumps - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 14, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTRoto Pumps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTRoto Pumps - Update On Factory Building
Jun 15, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTRoto Pumps - Clarification On Increase In The Volume
Jun 15, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTRoto Pumps - Clarification sought from Roto Pumps Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Roto Pumps

Roto Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991UP1975PLC004152 and registration number is 004152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Chandra Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Veer Gupta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Atul Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saroj Punhani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Roto Pumps Share Price

What is the share price of Roto Pumps?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Roto Pumps?

The Roto Pumps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roto Pumps?

The market cap of Roto Pumps is ₹1,279.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Roto Pumps?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Roto Pumps are ₹72.11 and ₹67.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roto Pumps?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roto Pumps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roto Pumps is ₹90.68 and 52-week low of Roto Pumps is ₹47.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Roto Pumps performed historically in terms of returns?

The Roto Pumps has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, 11.84% over 3 months, -18.61% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 27.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roto Pumps?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roto Pumps are 51.69 and 5.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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