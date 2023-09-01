Follow Us

ROTO PUMPS LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | NSE
₹350.90 Closed
-1.85-6.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Roto Pumps Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹348.30₹360.00
₹350.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.35₹408.50
₹350.90
Open Price
₹357.50
Prev. Close
₹357.50
Volume
1,19,934

Roto Pumps Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1357.57
  • R2364.63
  • R3369.27
  • Pivot
    352.93
  • S1345.87
  • S2341.23
  • S3334.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5410.84356.51
  • 10413.02354.18
  • 20421.52351.5
  • 50441.57349.91
  • 100454.51337.79
  • 200289.05310.27

Roto Pumps Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.283.160.5924.1658.5555.7655.76
2.4317.6130.9043.0543.15426.88254.44
-3.41-0.4039.21125.29148.92553.06197.99
19.8419.1456.86103.7966.65375.53100.02
1.9518.08-8.2318.92587.501,035.87808.70

Roto Pumps Ltd. Share Holdings

Roto Pumps Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Roto Pumps Ltd.

Roto Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991UP1975PLC004152 and registration number is 004152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Chandra Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Veer Gupta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ramesh Chandra Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Bordia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roto Pumps Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Roto Pumps Ltd.?

The market cap of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹1,102.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 35.34 and PB ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Roto Pumps Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹350.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roto Pumps Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roto Pumps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹408.50 and 52-week low of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹201.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

