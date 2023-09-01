Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.28
|3.16
|0.59
|24.16
|58.55
|55.76
|55.76
|2.43
|17.61
|30.90
|43.05
|43.15
|426.88
|254.44
|-3.41
|-0.40
|39.21
|125.29
|148.92
|553.06
|197.99
|19.84
|19.14
|56.86
|103.79
|66.65
|375.53
|100.02
|1.95
|18.08
|-8.23
|18.92
|587.50
|1,035.87
|808.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Roto Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991UP1975PLC004152 and registration number is 004152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹1,102.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 35.34 and PB ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹350.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roto Pumps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹408.50 and 52-week low of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹201.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.