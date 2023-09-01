What is the Market Cap of Roto Pumps Ltd.? The market cap of Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹1,102.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd.? P/E ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 35.34 and PB ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd. is 6.65 as on .

What is the share price of Roto Pumps Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps Ltd. is ₹350.90 as on .