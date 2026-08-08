What is the share price of Roto Pumps? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps is ₹67.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Roto Pumps? The Roto Pumps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roto Pumps? The market cap of Roto Pumps is ₹1,279.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Roto Pumps? Today’s highest and lowest price of Roto Pumps are ₹72.11 and ₹67.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roto Pumps? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roto Pumps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roto Pumps is ₹90.68 and 52-week low of Roto Pumps is ₹47.53 as on .

How has the Roto Pumps performed historically in terms of returns? The Roto Pumps has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, 11.84% over 3 months, -18.61% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 27.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roto Pumps? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roto Pumps are 51.69 and 5.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global