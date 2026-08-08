Here's the live share price of Roto Pumps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Roto Pumps has declined 18.61% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Roto Pumps has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.76
|66.97
|10
|67.98
|67.38
|20
|68.16
|67.66
|50
|65.72
|66.08
|100
|61.28
|64.33
|200
|62.58
|65.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Roto Pumps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,85,220
|0.25
|1.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Roto Pumps - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Roto Pumps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Roto Pumps - Update On Factory Building
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Roto Pumps - Clarification On Increase In The Volume
|Jun 15, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Roto Pumps - Clarification sought from Roto Pumps Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Roto Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991UP1975PLC004152 and registration number is 004152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roto Pumps is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roto Pumps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Roto Pumps is ₹1,279.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Roto Pumps are ₹72.11 and ₹67.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roto Pumps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roto Pumps is ₹90.68 and 52-week low of Roto Pumps is ₹47.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roto Pumps has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, 11.84% over 3 months, -18.61% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 27.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roto Pumps are 51.69 and 5.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global