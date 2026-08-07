Here's the live share price of Hawa Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hawa Engineers has declined 31.43% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Hawa Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80
|81.89
|10
|80.48
|81.31
|20
|80.75
|81.3
|50
|82.95
|82.2
|100
|81.67
|84.38
|200
|91.47
|93.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hawa Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Hawa Engineers - Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 20
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Hawa Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Hawa Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Hawa Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Hawa Engineers - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Hawa Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1993PLC019199 and registration number is 019199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawa Engineers is ₹83.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Hawa Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hawa Engineers is ₹29.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawa Engineers are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawa Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawa Engineers is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Hawa Engineers is ₹63.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Hawa Engineers has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -3.32% over 3 months, -31.43% over 1 year, -9.24% across 3 years, and 8.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers are 12.02 and 1.31 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global