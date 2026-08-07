What is the share price of Hawa Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawa Engineers is ₹83.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hawa Engineers? The Hawa Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hawa Engineers? The market cap of Hawa Engineers is ₹29.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hawa Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawa Engineers are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawa Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawa Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawa Engineers is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Hawa Engineers is ₹63.40 as on .

How has the Hawa Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Hawa Engineers has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -3.32% over 3 months, -31.43% over 1 year, -9.24% across 3 years, and 8.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers are 12.02 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global