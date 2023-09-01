Follow Us

Hawa Engineers Ltd. Share Price

HAWA ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | BSE
₹100.25 Closed
-1.72-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Hawa Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹103.00
₹100.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.85₹147.15
₹100.25
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹102.00
Volume
1,305

Hawa Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1102.17
  • R2104.08
  • R3105.17
  • Pivot
    101.08
  • S199.17
  • S298.08
  • S396.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.27102.05
  • 1055.95102.87
  • 2056.04105.14
  • 5056.11107.49
  • 10055.46102.1
  • 20053.2990.12

Hawa Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.25-8.86-5.6043.5674.35326.60105.85
1.9816.9330.2542.4042.98423.79253.92
-3.61-0.7139.10124.67148.51553.66198.03
-2.801.335.1060.69130.71567.90254.59
20.1218.9556.61103.5066.42374.0699.41
-1.613.691.1924.8259.03586.13464.68

Hawa Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Hawa Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hawa Engineers Ltd.

Hawa Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1993PLC019199 and registration number is 019199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aslam Kagdi
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Asad Kagdi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed khan Pathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sabana Amjad Rehmani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anwarahmed Mohammed Javid Daruwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Motibhai Desai
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Hawa Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹35.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is 49.9 and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hawa Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹100.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawa Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawa Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹147.15 and 52-week low of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹50.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

