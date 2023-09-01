Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.25
|-8.86
|-5.60
|43.56
|74.35
|326.60
|105.85
|1.98
|16.93
|30.25
|42.40
|42.98
|423.79
|253.92
|-3.61
|-0.71
|39.10
|124.67
|148.51
|553.66
|198.03
|-2.80
|1.33
|5.10
|60.69
|130.71
|567.90
|254.59
|20.12
|18.95
|56.61
|103.50
|66.42
|374.06
|99.41
|-1.61
|3.69
|1.19
|24.82
|59.03
|586.13
|464.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hawa Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1993PLC019199 and registration number is 019199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹35.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is 49.9 and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹100.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawa Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹147.15 and 52-week low of Hawa Engineers Ltd. is ₹50.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.