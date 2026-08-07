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Hawa Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAWA ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Hawa Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.00 Closed
-0.47₹ -0.39
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hawa Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹83.00
₹83.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.40₹133.80
₹83.00
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹83.39
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Hawa Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hawa Engineers has declined 31.43% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Hawa Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).

Hawa Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hawa Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58081.89
1080.4881.31
2080.7581.3
5082.9582.2
10081.6784.38
20091.4793.22

Source: Dion Global

Hawa Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hawa Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hawa Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTHawa Engineers - Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 20
Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTHawa Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTHawa Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
Jul 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTHawa Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTHawa Engineers - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Hawa Engineers

Hawa Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1993PLC019199 and registration number is 019199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aslam Kagdi
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Asad F Kagdi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammedkhan Pathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abdul Motibhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kehkashan Shadab Belim
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hawa Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Hawa Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawa Engineers is ₹83.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hawa Engineers?

The Hawa Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hawa Engineers?

The market cap of Hawa Engineers is ₹29.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hawa Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawa Engineers are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawa Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawa Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawa Engineers is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Hawa Engineers is ₹63.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Hawa Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hawa Engineers has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -3.32% over 3 months, -31.43% over 1 year, -9.24% across 3 years, and 8.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers are 12.02 and 1.31 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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