Indian stocks snapped a losing streak as crude oil prices stabilised. Today, the GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a lower note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 285 points or 1.17% higher at 24,766, while the BSE Sensex surged 899 points or 1.14% to close at 80,015.

Stocks to watch, March 06, 2026

Vodafone Idea

A committee reviewing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea has broadly worked out a reduction of around Rs 27,000 crore from the company’s liabilities, according to officials familiar with the matter. The reassessment is based on reports submitted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) field officers and will now move to the next stage of determining the detailed breakup between licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) within the revised amount.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection of its formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, as “Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)” and issued the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), closing the inspection.

The company said it received the EIR on March 4, 2026, for the facility. The inspection was conducted by the USFDA as a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the formulation manufacturing facility located in Srikakulam.

DCX Systems

DCX Systems has secured a purchase order worth Rs 68.05 crore (including GST) from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). The order involves the manufacture and supply of custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

The order marks a significant addition to DCX Systems’ ongoing contracts and reflects the company’s continued focus on defence and aerospace electronics.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge arm Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) to jointly develop and promote indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems and maritime technologies.

The MoU was signed on March 5, 2026, with the aim of strengthening collaboration in developing strategic maritime capabilities for both domestic and global markets.

Wipro

Wipro has appointed Laura Marie Miller to its board of directors for a five-year term starting April 1, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval. Miller brings more than two decades of experience leading digital transformation, technology modernisation and operational strategy at global enterprises.

She was previously part of the executive leadership team at Macy’s, where she helped shape the company’s digital, data and AI strategy.

SAMHI Hotels

Samhi Hotels is set to acquire a 70% stake in experiential hospitality platform RARE India for Rs 47.39 crore, marking its entry into the experiential leisure segment through an asset-light investment model.

The company’s board approved the investment on March 5, according to a regulatory filing. The acquisition will be executed in two tranches, with SAMHI making a primary capital contribution and purchasing partnership interest from existing partners.

JK Tyre

JK Tyre & Industries is expanding its footprint in the power generation sector with two strategic investments. The company has agreed to invest Rs 1.53 crore to acquire a 26% equity stake in Fourth Partner Energy Private Limited (FPEL) and Rs 5.04 crore to acquire a 26% stake in Sunpulse Power Limited (SPPL). Both deals are structured as cash consideration transactions, marking JK Tyre’s entry into renewable and conventional power ventures.

Linde India

Industrial and medical oxygen major Linde India said minority shareholders rejected the company’s proposal to enter related party transactions worth Rs 417 crore with affiliate Praxair, proposed for the financial year 2025–26, at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The resolution, which required shareholder approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered into during FY26, did not receive the required votes.

Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare said it has received approval from the NCLT Bengaluru Bench to merge its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Therapeutics Private Ltd, into the parent company, according to the tribunal’s order dated February 27, 2026.

The amalgamation will become effective once certified copies of the NCLT order are obtained and filed with the Registrar of Companies, along with the completion of other conditions specified in the scheme.

Finkurve Financial Services

Finkurve Financial Services has announced a strategic co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance Limited (GFL), a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, to jointly offer gold loan products under the Reserve Bank of India’s co-lending framework.

Under this arrangement, Godrej Finance will hold 80% participation, while Finkurve Financial Services (Arvog) will retain a 20% share, with risks and rewards shared as per RBI guidelines.

JSW Group

Sales of JSW MG Motor’s electric cars declined in February as competition intensified in India’s fast-growing EV market. The company sold 3,343 units during the month, down about 4% from 3,483 units a year earlier.

The drop came even as the broader electric passenger vehicle market expanded strongly, with total sales rising 46% year-on-year to 13,833 units. With rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra ramping up volumes, JSW MG Motor’s market share fell sharply to about 24% from nearly 37% in the same month last year.