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Tirupati Innovar Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRUPATI INNOVAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres

Here's the live share price of Tirupati Innovar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.69 Closed
-2.90₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tirupati Innovar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.55₹7.10
₹6.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.05₹14.04
₹6.69
Open Price
₹6.80
Prev. Close
₹6.89
Volume
78,330

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Innovar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirupati Innovar has declined 27.93% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Innovar has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

Tirupati Innovar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Innovar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.636.74
106.976.88
207.397.31
508.628.11
1008.398.28
2007.928.6

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Innovar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirupati Innovar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tirupati Innovar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTTirupati Innovar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTTirupati Innovar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Tirupati Innovar Limited Hel
Jul 06, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTTirupati Innovar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTTirupati Innovar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTirupati Innovar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Tirupati Innovar

Tirupati Innovar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC285197 and registration number is 285197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavankumar Kamleshbhai Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashishbhai Jentilal Bechara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nileshbhai Shyamlal Koshti
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. Akash Jitendrabhai Patel
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tirupati Innovar Share Price

What is the share price of Tirupati Innovar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirupati Innovar?

The Tirupati Innovar is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Innovar?

The market cap of Tirupati Innovar is ₹47.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Innovar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Innovar are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Innovar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Innovar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Innovar is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirupati Innovar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirupati Innovar has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -21.57% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -43.76% across 3 years, and 5.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar are 73.52 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Innovar News

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