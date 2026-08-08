What is the share price of Tirupati Innovar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirupati Innovar? The Tirupati Innovar is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Innovar? The market cap of Tirupati Innovar is ₹47.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Innovar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Innovar are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Innovar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Innovar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Innovar is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.05 as on .

How has the Tirupati Innovar performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirupati Innovar has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -21.57% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -43.76% across 3 years, and 5.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar are 73.52 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global