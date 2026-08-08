Here's the live share price of Tirupati Innovar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirupati Innovar has declined 27.93% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Innovar has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.63
|6.74
|10
|6.97
|6.88
|20
|7.39
|7.31
|50
|8.62
|8.11
|100
|8.39
|8.28
|200
|7.92
|8.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirupati Innovar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Tirupati Innovar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Innovar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Tirupati Innovar Limited Hel
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Innovar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Innovar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Innovar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Tirupati Innovar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC285197 and registration number is 285197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Innovar is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tirupati Innovar is ₹47.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Innovar are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Innovar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Innovar is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Tirupati Innovar is ₹6.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Innovar has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -21.57% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -43.76% across 3 years, and 5.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar are 73.52 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global