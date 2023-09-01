Follow Us

Krypton Industries Ltd. Share Price

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.29 Closed
2.370.54
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krypton Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.47₹23.80
₹23.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹29.45
₹23.29
Open Price
₹23.16
Prev. Close
₹22.75
Volume
10,522

Krypton Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.9
  • R224.52
  • R325.23
  • Pivot
    23.19
  • S122.57
  • S221.86
  • S321.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.3423.36
  • 1025.2523.63
  • 2025.1123.8
  • 5024.9723.18
  • 10024.6622.41
  • 20024.5722.17

Krypton Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.98-5.4020.8014.67-5.90157.35104.12
-0.414.6210.7825.6526.9885.3547.33
-0.41-6.313.3515.4416.5476.9487.07
-0.93-9.77-1.4821.9252.58214.6954.11
-2.06-8.0916.8558.9159.56151.5462.28
1.532.0743.0579.2896.24352.65110.13
-0.78-4.5711.6328.5532.5939.0830.94
4.87-1.182.933.0231.7196.581.17
-2.782.9014.365.7421.11105.8827.27
15.5732.4929.8234.9713.75-76.46-57.89
-9.53-30.44-43.17-9.6651.78682.14717.60

Krypton Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Krypton Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krypton Industries Ltd.

Krypton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1990PLC048791 and registration number is 048791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jay Singh Bardia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tilok Chand Bachhawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Pincha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vimala Devi Bardia
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Krypton Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krypton Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹34.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krypton Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹23.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krypton Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krypton Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹29.45 and 52-week low of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

