Here's the live share price of Krypton Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-9.7
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-19.77
|12.23
|19.05
|MRF
|0.56
|0.44
|2.26
|-8.1
|-6.48
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|13.49
|8.7
|-8.21
|1.29
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|1.4
|8.83
|-11.96
|2.58
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-3.42
|11.97
|-7.26
|17.8
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-0.47
|-2.73
|-28.89
|20.59
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-2.52
|1.58
|-5.78
|41.67
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|3.66
|2.06
|-6.26
|-18.17
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|0.2
|-7.07
|-21.37
|-31.44
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-19.98
|-44.67
|3.07
|-28.43
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krypton Industries has declined 19.77% compared to peers like MRF (-6.48%), Balkrishna Industries (1.29%), Apollo Tyres (2.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Krypton Industries has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.33
|36.85
|10
|37.68
|37.25
|20
|38.67
|37.53
|50
|36.8
|37.35
|100
|36.9
|37.66
|200
|39.3
|39.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krypton Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Krypton Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI, Regulations
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Krypton Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Krypton Industries - Non Applicability Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
|May 31, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Krypton Industries - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Marc
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Krypton Industries - RE- APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-2027
Source: Dion Global
Krypton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1990PLC048791 and registration number is 048791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries is ₹35.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krypton Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krypton Industries is ₹52.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krypton Industries are ₹36.99 and ₹35.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krypton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krypton Industries is ₹56.50 and 52-week low of Krypton Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krypton Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -4.92% over 3 months, -18.93% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 19.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krypton Industries are 20.04 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global