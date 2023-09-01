Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.98
|-5.40
|20.80
|14.67
|-5.90
|157.35
|104.12
|-0.41
|4.62
|10.78
|25.65
|26.98
|85.35
|47.33
|-0.41
|-6.31
|3.35
|15.44
|16.54
|76.94
|87.07
|-0.93
|-9.77
|-1.48
|21.92
|52.58
|214.69
|54.11
|-2.06
|-8.09
|16.85
|58.91
|59.56
|151.54
|62.28
|1.53
|2.07
|43.05
|79.28
|96.24
|352.65
|110.13
|-0.78
|-4.57
|11.63
|28.55
|32.59
|39.08
|30.94
|4.87
|-1.18
|2.93
|3.02
|31.71
|96.58
|1.17
|-2.78
|2.90
|14.36
|5.74
|21.11
|105.88
|27.27
|15.57
|32.49
|29.82
|34.97
|13.75
|-76.46
|-57.89
|-9.53
|-30.44
|-43.17
|-9.66
|51.78
|682.14
|717.60
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krypton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1990PLC048791 and registration number is 048791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹34.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹23.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krypton Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹29.45 and 52-week low of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.