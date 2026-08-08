What is the share price of Krypton Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries is ₹35.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Krypton Industries? The Krypton Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krypton Industries? The market cap of Krypton Industries is ₹52.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krypton Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krypton Industries are ₹36.99 and ₹35.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krypton Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krypton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krypton Industries is ₹56.50 and 52-week low of Krypton Industries is ₹26.50 as on .

How has the Krypton Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Krypton Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -4.92% over 3 months, -18.93% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 19.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krypton Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krypton Industries are 20.04 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global