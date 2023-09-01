What is the Market Cap of Krypton Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹34.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd. is 1.15 as on .

What is the share price of Krypton Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries Ltd. is ₹23.29 as on .