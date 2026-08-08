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Krypton Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres

Here's the live share price of Krypton Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.75 Closed
-2.14₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krypton Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.50₹36.99
₹35.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.50₹56.50
₹35.75
Open Price
₹35.50
Prev. Close
₹36.53
Volume
1,903

Source: Dion Global

Krypton Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krypton Industries		-7.31-9.7-4.92-0.83-19.7712.2319.05
MRF		0.560.442.26-8.1-6.487.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.6213.498.7-8.211.291.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.911.48.83-11.962.580.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-3.4211.97-7.2617.815.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-0.47-2.73-28.8920.5913.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-2.521.58-5.7841.679.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.763.662.06-6.26-18.17-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.150.2-7.07-21.37-31.44-24.51-15.53
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-19.98-44.673.07-28.43-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krypton Industries has declined 19.77% compared to peers like MRF (-6.48%), Balkrishna Industries (1.29%), Apollo Tyres (2.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Krypton Industries has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

Krypton Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krypton Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.3336.85
1037.6837.25
2038.6737.53
5036.837.35
10036.937.66
20039.339.93

Source: Dion Global

Krypton Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krypton Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krypton Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTKrypton Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI, Regulations
Jul 08, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTKrypton Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTKrypton Industries - Non Applicability Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
May 31, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTKrypton Industries - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Marc
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTKrypton Industries - RE- APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-2027

Source: Dion Global

About Krypton Industries

Krypton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1990PLC048791 and registration number is 048791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jay Singh Bardia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Digvijay Singh Bardia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Vimala Devi Bardia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanku Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probal Chakraverty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krypton Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Krypton Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krypton Industries is ₹35.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krypton Industries?

The Krypton Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krypton Industries?

The market cap of Krypton Industries is ₹52.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krypton Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krypton Industries are ₹36.99 and ₹35.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krypton Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krypton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krypton Industries is ₹56.50 and 52-week low of Krypton Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krypton Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krypton Industries has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -4.92% over 3 months, -18.93% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 19.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krypton Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krypton Industries are 20.04 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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