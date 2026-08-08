What is the share price of Innokaiz India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innokaiz India is ₹12.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Innokaiz India? The Innokaiz India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innokaiz India? The market cap of Innokaiz India is ₹12.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innokaiz India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innokaiz India are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innokaiz India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innokaiz India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innokaiz India is ₹18.88 and 52-week low of Innokaiz India is ₹10.11 as on .

How has the Innokaiz India performed historically in terms of returns? The Innokaiz India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -28.32% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -55.05% across 3 years, and -39.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innokaiz India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innokaiz India are -2.55 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global