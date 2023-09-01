Follow Us

Innokaiz India Ltd. Share Price

INNOKAIZ INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹148.50 Closed
-5.17-8.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Innokaiz India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹161.00
₹148.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹170.60
₹148.50
Open Price
₹152.00
Prev. Close
₹156.60
Volume
84,800

Innokaiz India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157
  • R2165.5
  • R3170
  • Pivot
    152.5
  • S1144
  • S2139.5
  • S3131

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.12149.95
  • 1015.56146.35
  • 207.78143.55
  • 503.11139.39
  • 1001.560
  • 2000.780

Innokaiz India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.329.1911.57-4.57-4.57-4.57-4.57
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Innokaiz India Ltd. Share Holdings

About Innokaiz India Ltd.

Entertainment & Media

Management

  • Mr. Selvaraj Durairaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kesavapathy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sivagami R
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramamoorthy Kumaresan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innokaiz India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innokaiz India Ltd.?

The market cap of Innokaiz India Ltd. is ₹151.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innokaiz India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innokaiz India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innokaiz India Ltd. is 5.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innokaiz India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innokaiz India Ltd. is ₹148.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innokaiz India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innokaiz India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innokaiz India Ltd. is ₹170.60 and 52-week low of Innokaiz India Ltd. is ₹105.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

