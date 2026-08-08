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Innokaiz India Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOKAIZ INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Innokaiz India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innokaiz India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.35₹12.35
₹12.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.11₹18.88
₹12.35
Open Price
₹12.35
Prev. Close
₹12.35
Volume
800

Source: Dion Global

Innokaiz India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innokaiz India has declined 21.19% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Innokaiz India has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Innokaiz India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innokaiz India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9412.86
1013.5213.59
2015.3914.39
501414.4
10013.6814.54
20015.0518.09

Source: Dion Global

Innokaiz India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innokaiz India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innokaiz India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTInnokaiz India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTInnokaiz India - Intimation Regarding Postponement Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
May 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTInnokaiz India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Financial Results Of The Co
Apr 14, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTInnokaiz India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jan 14, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTInnokaiz India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Innokaiz India

Innokaiz India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900TN2013PLC089349 and registration number is 089349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Selvaraj Durairaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kesavapathy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sivagami R
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramamoorthy Kumaresan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Innokaiz India Share Price

What is the share price of Innokaiz India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innokaiz India is ₹12.35 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innokaiz India?

The Innokaiz India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innokaiz India?

The market cap of Innokaiz India is ₹12.63 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innokaiz India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innokaiz India are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innokaiz India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innokaiz India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innokaiz India is ₹18.88 and 52-week low of Innokaiz India is ₹10.11 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Innokaiz India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innokaiz India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -28.32% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -55.05% across 3 years, and -39.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innokaiz India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innokaiz India are -2.55 and 0.30 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Innokaiz India News

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