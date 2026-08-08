Here's the live share price of Innokaiz India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innokaiz India has declined 21.19% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Innokaiz India has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.94
|12.86
|10
|13.52
|13.59
|20
|15.39
|14.39
|50
|14
|14.4
|100
|13.68
|14.54
|200
|15.05
|18.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innokaiz India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Innokaiz India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Innokaiz India - Intimation Regarding Postponement Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|May 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Innokaiz India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Financial Results Of The Co
|Apr 14, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Innokaiz India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jan 14, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Innokaiz India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Innokaiz India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900TN2013PLC089349 and registration number is 089349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innokaiz India is ₹12.35 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Innokaiz India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innokaiz India is ₹12.63 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innokaiz India are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innokaiz India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innokaiz India is ₹18.88 and 52-week low of Innokaiz India is ₹10.11 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Innokaiz India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -28.32% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -55.05% across 3 years, and -39.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innokaiz India are -2.55 and 0.30 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global