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Vision Cinemas Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISION CINEMAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Vision Cinemas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.18 Closed
-3.28₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vision Cinemas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.16₹1.28
₹1.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.93₹2.00
₹1.18
Open Price
₹1.28
Prev. Close
₹1.22
Volume
35,812

Source: Dion Global

Vision Cinemas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vision Cinemas has gained 14.56% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vision Cinemas has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Vision Cinemas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vision Cinemas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.191.21
101.21.21
201.21.21
501.261.23
1001.251.24
2001.231.23

Source: Dion Global

Vision Cinemas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vision Cinemas saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vision Cinemas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTVision Cinemas - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTVision Cinemas - Board Meeting Outcome for For Un-Audited Financial Results And Fixing The Date Of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTVision Cinemas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTVision Cinemas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTVision Cinemas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Vision Cinemas

Vision Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33129KA1992PLC013262 and registration number is 013262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bindiganavale Rangavasanth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anitha Vasanth
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Muthuswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Babu Reddy Srinivas Reddy
    Additional Director

FAQs on Vision Cinemas Share Price

What is the share price of Vision Cinemas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Cinemas is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vision Cinemas?

The Vision Cinemas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Cinemas?

The market cap of Vision Cinemas is ₹8.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vision Cinemas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Cinemas are ₹1.28 and ₹1.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vision Cinemas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Cinemas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Cinemas is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Vision Cinemas is ₹0.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vision Cinemas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vision Cinemas has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, 14.56% over 1 year, 0.86% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas are -65.19 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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