Here's the live share price of Vision Cinemas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vision Cinemas has gained 14.56% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vision Cinemas has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.19
|1.21
|10
|1.2
|1.21
|20
|1.2
|1.21
|50
|1.26
|1.23
|100
|1.25
|1.24
|200
|1.23
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vision Cinemas saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Vision Cinemas - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Vision Cinemas - Board Meeting Outcome for For Un-Audited Financial Results And Fixing The Date Of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Vision Cinemas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Vision Cinemas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Vision Cinemas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Vision Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33129KA1992PLC013262 and registration number is 013262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Cinemas is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vision Cinemas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vision Cinemas is ₹8.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Cinemas are ₹1.28 and ₹1.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Cinemas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Cinemas is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Vision Cinemas is ₹0.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vision Cinemas has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, 14.56% over 1 year, 0.86% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas are -65.19 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global