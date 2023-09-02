Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vision Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33129KA1992PLC013262 and registration number is 013262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹7.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is 28.37 and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Cinemas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹1.65 and 52-week low of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.