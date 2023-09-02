Follow Us

VISION CINEMAS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.99 Closed
-4.81-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vision Cinemas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.99₹1.02
₹0.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.64₹1.65
₹0.99
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹1.04
Volume
1,31,336

Vision Cinemas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.01
  • R21.03
  • R31.04
  • Pivot
    1
  • S10.98
  • S20.97
  • S30.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.251.08
  • 101.241.08
  • 201.31.09
  • 501.31.05
  • 1001.321.01
  • 2001.451.04

Vision Cinemas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.81-14.6616.478.79-15.3843.48-1.00
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Vision Cinemas Ltd. Share Holdings

Vision Cinemas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vision Cinemas Ltd.

Vision Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33129KA1992PLC013262 and registration number is 013262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bindiganavale Rangavasanth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anitha Vasanth
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Muthuswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vision Cinemas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd.?

The market cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹7.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is 28.37 and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vision Cinemas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vision Cinemas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Cinemas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹1.65 and 52-week low of Vision Cinemas Ltd. is ₹.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

