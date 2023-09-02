Vision Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33129KA1992PLC013262 and registration number is 013262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.