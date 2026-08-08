What is the share price of Vision Cinemas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Cinemas is ₹1.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Vision Cinemas? The Vision Cinemas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Cinemas? The market cap of Vision Cinemas is ₹8.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vision Cinemas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Cinemas are ₹1.28 and ₹1.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vision Cinemas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Cinemas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Cinemas is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Vision Cinemas is ₹0.93 as on .

How has the Vision Cinemas performed historically in terms of returns? The Vision Cinemas has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, 14.56% over 1 year, 0.86% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas are -65.19 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global