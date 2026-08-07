Here's the live share price of Brandbucket Media & Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brandbucket Media & Technology has declined 52.79% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Brandbucket Media & Technology has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.72
|4.78
|10
|4.85
|4.89
|20
|5.22
|5.23
|50
|6.42
|6.65
|100
|9.45
|8.56
|200
|10.67
|11.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brandbucket Media & Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Brandbucket Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Brandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Brandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Brandbucket Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Brandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2013PLC246147 and registration number is 246147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.90 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Brandbucket Media & Technology is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹11.39 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brandbucket Media & Technology are ₹4.90 and ₹4.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandbucket Media & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹22.63 and 52-week low of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.49 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Brandbucket Media & Technology has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -59.8% over 3 months, -52.79% over 1 year, -34.14% across 3 years, and -37.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology are -24.75 and 0.14 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global