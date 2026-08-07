What is the share price of Brandbucket Media & Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Brandbucket Media & Technology? The Brandbucket Media & Technology is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology? The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹11.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brandbucket Media & Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brandbucket Media & Technology are ₹4.90 and ₹4.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brandbucket Media & Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandbucket Media & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹22.63 and 52-week low of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.49 as on .

How has the Brandbucket Media & Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Brandbucket Media & Technology has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -59.8% over 3 months, -52.79% over 1 year, -34.14% across 3 years, and -37.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology are -24.75 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global