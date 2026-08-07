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Brandbucket Media & Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRANDBUCKET MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Brandbucket Media & Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.90 Closed
4.93₹ 0.23
As on Apr 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brandbucket Media & Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.55₹4.90
₹4.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.49₹22.63
₹4.90
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹4.67
Volume
72,000

Source: Dion Global

Brandbucket Media & Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brandbucket Media & Technology has declined 52.79% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Brandbucket Media & Technology has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Brandbucket Media & Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brandbucket Media & Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.724.78
104.854.89
205.225.23
506.426.65
1009.458.56
20010.6711.05

Source: Dion Global

Brandbucket Media & Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brandbucket Media & Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brandbucket Media & Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTBrandbucket Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTBrandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTBrandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTBrandbucket Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTBrandbucket Media - Results-Delay in Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Brandbucket Media & Technology

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2013PLC246147 and registration number is 246147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishigandha S Keluskar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Hasmukh Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav M Gore
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep P Khare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amol G Rokade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Brandbucket Media & Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Brandbucket Media & Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.90 as on Apr 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Brandbucket Media & Technology?

The Brandbucket Media & Technology is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology?

The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹11.39 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brandbucket Media & Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brandbucket Media & Technology are ₹4.90 and ₹4.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brandbucket Media & Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandbucket Media & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹22.63 and 52-week low of Brandbucket Media & Technology is ₹4.49 as on Apr 15, 2025.

How has the Brandbucket Media & Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brandbucket Media & Technology has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -59.8% over 3 months, -52.79% over 1 year, -34.14% across 3 years, and -37.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology are -24.75 and 0.14 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brandbucket Media & Technology News

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