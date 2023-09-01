Follow Us

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRANDBUCKET MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.53 Closed
4.971.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.75₹21.53
₹21.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.80₹38.70
₹21.53
Open Price
₹20.75
Prev. Close
₹20.51
Volume
12,000

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.79
  • R222.05
  • R322.57
  • Pivot
    21.27
  • S121.01
  • S220.49
  • S320.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.4521.31
  • 1023.9121.58
  • 2023.4621.93
  • 5020.5722.61
  • 10017.6123.08
  • 20020.4123.47

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.42-4.27-9.3511.8443.25-58.99-58.99
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2013PLC246147 and registration number is 246147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nishigandha S Keluskar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav M Gore
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep P Khare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amol G Rokade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is ₹15.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is ₹21.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is ₹38.70 and 52-week low of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

