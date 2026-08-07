Here's the live share price of DAPS Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DAPS Advertising has gained 18.85% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, DAPS Advertising has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.72
|23.75
|10
|23.26
|22.91
|20
|20.57
|21.58
|50
|20.12
|20.73
|100
|21.09
|21.2
|200
|22.69
|23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DAPS Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|DAPS Advertising - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|DAPS Advertising - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 08, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|DAPS Advertising - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 08, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|DAPS Advertising - Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 08, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|DAPS Advertising - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Approving Audited Financial Results, Recommendation Of
Source: Dion Global
DAPS Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1999PLC024389 and registration number is 024389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAPS Advertising is ₹24.46 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The DAPS Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.66 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DAPS Advertising are ₹24.46 and ₹24.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAPS Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAPS Advertising is ₹25.99 and 52-week low of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.01 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The DAPS Advertising has shown returns of 2.39% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 22.91% over 3 months, 18.85% over 1 year, -10.4% across 3 years, and -14.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising are 9.35 and 0.70 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global