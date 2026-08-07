What is the share price of DAPS Advertising? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAPS Advertising is ₹24.46 as on .

What kind of stock is DAPS Advertising? The DAPS Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DAPS Advertising? The market cap of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DAPS Advertising? Today’s highest and lowest price of DAPS Advertising are ₹24.46 and ₹24.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DAPS Advertising? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAPS Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAPS Advertising is ₹25.99 and 52-week low of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.01 as on .

How has the DAPS Advertising performed historically in terms of returns? The DAPS Advertising has shown returns of 2.39% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 22.91% over 3 months, 18.85% over 1 year, -10.4% across 3 years, and -14.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising are 9.35 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global