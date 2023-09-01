Follow Us

DAPS ADVERTISING LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.99 Closed
13.054.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
DAPS Advertising Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.55₹38.99
₹38.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹59.85
₹38.99
Open Price
₹34.55
Prev. Close
₹34.49
Volume
40,000

DAPS Advertising Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.47
  • R241.95
  • R344.91
  • Pivot
    37.51
  • S136.03
  • S233.07
  • S331.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.0233.39
  • 105.5133.24
  • 202.7532.98
  • 501.132.27
  • 1000.5533.06
  • 2000.280

DAPS Advertising Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5314.6815.2535.38-29.24-29.24-29.24
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

DAPS Advertising Ltd. Share Holdings

DAPS Advertising Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About DAPS Advertising Ltd.

DAPS Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109UP1999PLC024389 and registration number is 024389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akhilesh Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Chaturvedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Chaturvedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Srishti Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Akanksha Sunny Bilaney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivi Rastogi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DAPS Advertising Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd.?

The market cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹20.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DAPS Advertising Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹38.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DAPS Advertising Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAPS Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹59.85 and 52-week low of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

