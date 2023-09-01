Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.53
|14.68
|15.25
|35.38
|-29.24
|-29.24
|-29.24
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
DAPS Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109UP1999PLC024389 and registration number is 024389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹20.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹38.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAPS Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹59.85 and 52-week low of DAPS Advertising Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.