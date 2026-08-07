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DAPS Advertising Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAPS ADVERTISING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DAPS Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.46 Closed
2.39₹ 0.57
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DAPS Advertising Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.46₹24.46
₹24.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.01₹25.99
₹24.46
Open Price
₹24.46
Prev. Close
₹23.89
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

DAPS Advertising Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DAPS Advertising has gained 18.85% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, DAPS Advertising has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

DAPS Advertising Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DAPS Advertising Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.7223.75
1023.2622.91
2020.5721.58
5020.1220.73
10021.0921.2
20022.6923

Source: Dion Global

DAPS Advertising Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DAPS Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DAPS Advertising Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTDAPS Advertising - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTDAPS Advertising - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 08, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTDAPS Advertising - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 08, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTDAPS Advertising - Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 08, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTDAPS Advertising - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Approving Audited Financial Results, Recommendation Of

Source: Dion Global

About DAPS Advertising

DAPS Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1999PLC024389 and registration number is 024389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhilesh Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Chaturvedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Chaturvedi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Srishti Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamesh Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on DAPS Advertising Share Price

What is the share price of DAPS Advertising?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAPS Advertising is ₹24.46 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is DAPS Advertising?

The DAPS Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DAPS Advertising?

The market cap of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.66 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DAPS Advertising?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DAPS Advertising are ₹24.46 and ₹24.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DAPS Advertising?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAPS Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAPS Advertising is ₹25.99 and 52-week low of DAPS Advertising is ₹12.01 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the DAPS Advertising performed historically in terms of returns?

The DAPS Advertising has shown returns of 2.39% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 22.91% over 3 months, 18.85% over 1 year, -10.4% across 3 years, and -14.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising are 9.35 and 0.70 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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