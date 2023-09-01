Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-12.88
|8.93
|-8.99
|15.03
|-47.23
|-47.23
|-47.23
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Entertainment & Media
The market cap of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹11.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹34.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹68.65 and 52-week low of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.