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Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.42 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.33
As on Mar 21, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.42₹25.42
₹25.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.24₹37.20
₹25.42
Open Price
₹25.42
Prev. Close
₹26.75
Volume
62,500

Source: Dion Global

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has gained 83.27% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), R K Swamy (-34.84%), Digicontent (-30.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and R K Swamy (-17.03%).

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9726.95
1028.3428.38
2031.6229.9
5030.0628.64
10022.2624.34
20016.6918.57

Source: Dion Global

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTMaagh Adv. & Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTMaagh Adv. & Mkt. - Results -Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
Jun 19, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTMaagh Adv. & Mkt. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jun 17, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTMaagh Adv. & Mkt. - Audited Results For The Half And Year Ended 31.03.2025
Jun 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTMaagh Adv. & Mkt. - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition & Ta

Source: Dion Global

About Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC244569 and registration number is 244569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Azharuddin R. Mulla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Sundaram Gounder
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Gopinathan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangal Milind Dolas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Share Price

What is the share price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹25.42 as on Mar 21, 2025.

What kind of stock is Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

The market cap of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹571.98 Cr as on Mar 21, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are ₹25.42 and ₹25.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹9.24 as on Mar 21, 2025.

How has the Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -27.97% over 3 months, 83.27% over 1 year, 69.37% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are -3,738.24 and 23.97 on Mar 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services News

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