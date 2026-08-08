What is the share price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹25.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? The market cap of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹571.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are ₹25.42 and ₹25.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹9.24 as on .

How has the Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -27.97% over 3 months, 83.27% over 1 year, 69.37% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are -3,738.24 and 23.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global