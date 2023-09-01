Follow Us

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.51 Closed
-4.98-1.81
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.51₹34.51
₹34.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.98₹68.65
₹34.51
Open Price
₹34.51
Prev. Close
₹36.32
Volume
2,000

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.51
  • R234.51
  • R334.51
  • Pivot
    34.51
  • S134.51
  • S234.51
  • S334.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.0736.83
  • 1042.9436.19
  • 2021.4735.48
  • 508.5934.02
  • 1004.2933.24
  • 2002.150

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.888.93-8.9915.03-47.23-47.23-47.23
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.

Entertainment & Media

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Sundaram Gounder
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Gopinathan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangal Milind Dolas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹11.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹34.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹68.65 and 52-week low of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. is ₹13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

