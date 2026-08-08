Here's the live share price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has gained 83.27% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), R K Swamy (-34.84%), Digicontent (-30.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and R K Swamy (-17.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.97
|26.95
|10
|28.34
|28.38
|20
|31.62
|29.9
|50
|30.06
|28.64
|100
|22.26
|24.34
|200
|16.69
|18.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Maagh Adv. & Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Maagh Adv. & Mkt. - Results -Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
|Jun 19, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Maagh Adv. & Mkt. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jun 17, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Maagh Adv. & Mkt. - Audited Results For The Half And Year Ended 31.03.2025
|Jun 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Maagh Adv. & Mkt. - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition & Ta
Source: Dion Global
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC244569 and registration number is 244569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹25.42 as on Mar 21, 2025.
The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹571.98 Cr as on Mar 21, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are ₹25.42 and ₹25.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services is ₹9.24 as on Mar 21, 2025.
The Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -27.97% over 3 months, 83.27% over 1 year, 69.37% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services are -3,738.24 and 23.97 on Mar 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global