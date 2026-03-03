Here's the live share price of R K Swamy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of R K Swamy has declined 17.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.33%.
R K Swamy’s current P/E of 27.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R K Swamy
|-0.46
|-10.87
|-12.09
|-34.86
|-50.34
|-27.74
|-17.71
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-1.22
|-3.36
|5.09
|16.88
|37.76
|56.83
|30.99
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|Digicontent
|-5.23
|3.91
|-17.81
|-31.49
|-45.97
|18.39
|25.05
|Toss the Coin
|-0.44
|4.53
|-17.47
|-0.13
|-20.77
|-4.76
|-2.89
|Next Mediaworks
|-12.83
|0.97
|-11.66
|-19.29
|-16.05
|-1.48
|4.94
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|-5.00
|-20.83
|-32.14
|-34.48
|-60.44
|-29.87
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Esha Media Research
|4.67
|-29.39
|-46.11
|-22.30
|123.18
|70.78
|32.78
|Sharpline Broadcast
|-4.78
|7.14
|-1.99
|-22.86
|8.14
|16.99
|8.16
|Innokaiz India
|-4.96
|5.33
|-11.05
|-15.85
|-26.17
|-56.69
|-39.47
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|0
|15.54
|15.26
|-10.71
|-32.46
|-32.68
|11.84
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|-14.96
|-18.58
|-18.43
|-6.85
|-15.62
|-20.96
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.61
|-6.87
|14.02
|14.02
|6.09
|4.80
|11.75
Over the last one year, R K Swamy has declined 50.34% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (37.76%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), Digicontent (-45.97%). From a 5 year perspective, R K Swamy has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (30.99%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.36
|100.63
|10
|103.75
|102.61
|20
|107.08
|104.82
|50
|108.28
|109.3
|100
|117.9
|119.84
|200
|145.23
|143.26
In the latest quarter, R K Swamy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,86,924
|0.02
|11.47
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:08 PM IST
|R K Swamy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
|R K Swamy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
|R K Swamy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|R K Swamy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|R K Swamy - Compliance With Regulation 32(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 F
R K Swamy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300TN1973PLC006304 and registration number is 006304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R K Swamy is ₹99.34 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R K Swamy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R K Swamy is ₹501.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R K Swamy are ₹101.31 and ₹97.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R K Swamy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R K Swamy is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of R K Swamy is ₹97.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R K Swamy has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -18.21% over 3 months, -53.33% over 1 year, -27.74% across 3 years, and -17.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R K Swamy are 27.12 and 2.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.