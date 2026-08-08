What is the share price of Thinkink Picturez? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Thinkink Picturez? The Thinkink Picturez is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thinkink Picturez? The market cap of Thinkink Picturez is ₹27.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thinkink Picturez? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thinkink Picturez are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thinkink Picturez? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinkink Picturez stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.12 as on .

How has the Thinkink Picturez performed historically in terms of returns? The Thinkink Picturez has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, -26.92% over 1 year, -62.04% across 3 years, and -33.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez are 20.00 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global