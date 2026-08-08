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Thinkink Picturez Share Price

NSE
BSE

THINKINK PICTUREZ

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Thinkink Picturez along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.19 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thinkink Picturez Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.19
₹0.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.12₹0.31
₹0.19
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
2,41,455

Source: Dion Global

Thinkink Picturez Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thinkink Picturez has declined 26.92% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Thinkink Picturez has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Thinkink Picturez Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thinkink Picturez Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.190.19
200.190.19
500.190.19
1000.20.2
2000.210.24

Source: Dion Global

Thinkink Picturez Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thinkink Picturez remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thinkink Picturez Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTThinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Quarterly Finacial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTThinkink Picturez - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Jul 29, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTThinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Outcome for RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY
Jul 21, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTThinkink Picturez - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTThinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Thinkink Picturez

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2008PLC181234 and registration number is 181234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dramatic arts, music and other arts activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Ghanshyambhai Pujara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Thakur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shravankumar Khetaram Oad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Trushna Jayantbhai Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Thinkink Picturez Share Price

What is the share price of Thinkink Picturez?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thinkink Picturez?

The Thinkink Picturez is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thinkink Picturez?

The market cap of Thinkink Picturez is ₹27.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thinkink Picturez?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thinkink Picturez are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thinkink Picturez?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinkink Picturez stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thinkink Picturez performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thinkink Picturez has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, -26.92% over 1 year, -62.04% across 3 years, and -33.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez are 20.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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