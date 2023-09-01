Follow Us

THINKINK PICTUREZ LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.23 Closed
1.841.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹93.25
₹92.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.25₹118.95
₹92.23
Open Price
₹90.10
Prev. Close
₹90.56
Volume
6,77,139

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.65
  • R295.08
  • R396.9
  • Pivot
    91.83
  • S190.4
  • S288.58
  • S387.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.6791.83
  • 1069.3691.84
  • 2069.4292.03
  • 5069.4693.17
  • 10068.4491.73
  • 20061.2986.01

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.85-2.01-9.7612.6135.93337.11508.78
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Share Holdings

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
04 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thinkink Picturez Ltd.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2008PLC181234 and registration number is 181234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dramatic arts, music and other arts activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Lahoti
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Lahoti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishanu Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaumik Jitendra Sampat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thinkink Picturez Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd.?

The market cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹273.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is 92.37 and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thinkink Picturez Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹92.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinkink Picturez Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹118.95 and 52-week low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹60.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

