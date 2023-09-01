Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
|04 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2008PLC181234 and registration number is 181234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dramatic arts, music and other arts activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹273.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is 92.37 and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹92.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinkink Picturez Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹118.95 and 52-week low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is ₹60.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.