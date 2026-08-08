Here's the live share price of Thinkink Picturez along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thinkink Picturez has declined 26.92% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Thinkink Picturez has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.19
|0.19
|20
|0.19
|0.19
|50
|0.19
|0.19
|100
|0.2
|0.2
|200
|0.21
|0.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thinkink Picturez remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Thinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Quarterly Finacial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Thinkink Picturez - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Thinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Outcome for RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Thinkink Picturez - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Thinkink Picturez - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Thinkink Picturez Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2008PLC181234 and registration number is 181234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dramatic arts, music and other arts activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thinkink Picturez is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thinkink Picturez is ₹27.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thinkink Picturez are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinkink Picturez stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Thinkink Picturez is ₹0.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thinkink Picturez has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, -26.92% over 1 year, -62.04% across 3 years, and -33.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez are 20.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global