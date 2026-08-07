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Digicontent Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGICONTENT

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Digicontent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.95 Closed
1.76₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Digicontent Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.06₹26.56
₹25.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.52₹41.00
₹25.95
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
11,100

Source: Dion Global

Digicontent Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Digicontent has declined 30.20% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Digicontent has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Digicontent Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Digicontent Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5924.13
1024.8824.53
2025.4725.05
5026.1225.97
10026.6727.09
20029.4229.67

Source: Dion Global

Digicontent Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Digicontent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Digicontent Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTDigicontent - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTDigicontent - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTDigicontent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTDigicontent - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTDigicontent - Clarification To The Notice Of The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Pursuant To Observations Received From Nation

Source: Dion Global

About Digicontent

Digicontent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC322147 and registration number is 322147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sameer Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mannu Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lloyd Mathias
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Rajendra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Digicontent Share Price

What is the share price of Digicontent?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digicontent is ₹25.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digicontent?

The Digicontent is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digicontent?

The market cap of Digicontent is ₹151.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digicontent?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digicontent are ₹26.56 and ₹24.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digicontent?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digicontent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digicontent is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of Digicontent is ₹21.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Digicontent performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digicontent has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, 5.32% for the past month, -18.91% over 3 months, -30.2% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and 15.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digicontent?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digicontent are 124.88 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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