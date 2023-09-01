Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.40
|21.43
|25.72
|21.43
|18.84
|127.33
|28.62
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Digicontent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC322147 and registration number is 322147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹113.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Digicontent Ltd. is -7.88 and PB ratio of Digicontent Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digicontent Ltd. is ₹19.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digicontent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹22.95 and 52-week low of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.