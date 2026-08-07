Here's the live share price of Digicontent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Digicontent has declined 30.20% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Digicontent has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.59
|24.13
|10
|24.88
|24.53
|20
|25.47
|25.05
|50
|26.12
|25.97
|100
|26.67
|27.09
|200
|29.42
|29.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Digicontent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Digicontent - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Digicontent - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Digicontent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Digicontent - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Digicontent - Clarification To The Notice Of The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Pursuant To Observations Received From Nation
Source: Dion Global
Digicontent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC322147 and registration number is 322147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digicontent is ₹25.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Digicontent is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Digicontent is ₹151.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Digicontent are ₹26.56 and ₹24.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digicontent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digicontent is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of Digicontent is ₹21.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Digicontent has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, 5.32% for the past month, -18.91% over 3 months, -30.2% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and 15.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digicontent are 124.88 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global