Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Digicontent Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DIGICONTENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.55 Closed
-3.46-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Digicontent Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹20.80
₹19.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.70₹22.95
₹19.55
Open Price
₹19.95
Prev. Close
₹20.25
Volume
1,88,226

Digicontent Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.52
  • R221.43
  • R322.07
  • Pivot
    19.88
  • S118.97
  • S218.33
  • S317.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.1620.54
  • 1015.9119.83
  • 2015.818.71
  • 5016.0517.45
  • 10015.3116.78
  • 20015.9516.26

Digicontent Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.4021.4325.7221.4318.84127.3328.62
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Digicontent Ltd. Share Holdings

Digicontent Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Digicontent Ltd.

Digicontent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2017PLC322147 and registration number is 322147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Praveen Someshwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samudra Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lloyd Mathias
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Rajendra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Digicontent Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Digicontent Ltd.?

The market cap of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹113.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Digicontent Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Digicontent Ltd. is -7.88 and PB ratio of Digicontent Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Digicontent Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digicontent Ltd. is ₹19.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digicontent Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digicontent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹22.95 and 52-week low of Digicontent Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data