What is the share price of Digicontent? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digicontent is ₹25.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Digicontent? The Digicontent is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digicontent? The market cap of Digicontent is ₹151.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Digicontent? Today’s highest and lowest price of Digicontent are ₹26.56 and ₹24.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digicontent? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digicontent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digicontent is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of Digicontent is ₹21.52 as on .

How has the Digicontent performed historically in terms of returns? The Digicontent has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, 5.32% for the past month, -18.91% over 3 months, -30.2% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and 15.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digicontent? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digicontent are 124.88 and 4.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global