Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.09
|3.33
|-7.00
|-31.74
|-44.89
|-24.70
|-29.14
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Esha Media Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400MH1984PLC322857 and registration number is 004472. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -18.79 and PB ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹3.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esha Media Research Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹8.60 and 52-week low of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹3.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.