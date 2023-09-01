What is the Market Cap of Esha Media Research Ltd.? The market cap of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd.? P/E ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -18.79 and PB ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -0.38 as on .

What is the share price of Esha Media Research Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹3.72 as on .