What is the share price of Esha Media Research? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research is ₹49.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Esha Media Research? The Esha Media Research is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esha Media Research? The market cap of Esha Media Research is ₹39.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Esha Media Research? Today’s highest and lowest price of Esha Media Research are ₹49.98 and ₹49.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esha Media Research? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esha Media Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esha Media Research is ₹65.67 and 52-week low of Esha Media Research is ₹20.83 as on .

How has the Esha Media Research performed historically in terms of returns? The Esha Media Research has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 83.01% for the past month, 66.32% over 3 months, 127.29% over 1 year, 142.84% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esha Media Research? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esha Media Research are 168.85 and -3.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global