ESHA MEDIA RESEARCH LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.72 Closed
4.790.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Esha Media Research Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.55₹3.72
₹3.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.32₹8.60
₹3.72
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.55
Volume
3,310

Esha Media Research Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.78
  • R23.83
  • R33.95
  • Pivot
    3.66
  • S13.61
  • S23.49
  • S33.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.313.6
  • 107.353.66
  • 207.143.73
  • 506.913.92
  • 1006.834.28
  • 2006.454.87

Esha Media Research Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.093.33-7.00-31.74-44.89-24.70-29.14
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Esha Media Research Ltd. Share Holdings

Esha Media Research Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Esha Media Research Ltd.

Esha Media Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400MH1984PLC322857 and registration number is 004472. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Shilpa Vinod Pawar
    Whole Time Director & Compliance Officer
  • Mr. Shishir Dileep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Tendulkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Esha Media Research Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Esha Media Research Ltd.?

The market cap of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -18.79 and PB ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd. is -0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Esha Media Research Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹3.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esha Media Research Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esha Media Research Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹8.60 and 52-week low of Esha Media Research Ltd. is ₹3.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

