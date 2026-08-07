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Esha Media Research Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESHA MEDIA RESEARCH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Esha Media Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.98 Closed
-2.00₹ -1.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Esha Media Research Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.98₹49.98
₹49.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.83₹65.67
₹49.98
Open Price
₹49.98
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
590

Source: Dion Global

Esha Media Research Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Esha Media Research has gained 127.29% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Esha Media Research has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Esha Media Research Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Esha Media Research Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.7351.73
1047.4949.15
2040.5844.1
5031.7136.66
10030.6234.28
20037.5132.45

Source: Dion Global

Esha Media Research Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Esha Media Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Esha Media Research Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTEsha Media Research - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On
Aug 03, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTEsha Media Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of Securities And
Jul 11, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTEsha Media Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Jul 10, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTEsha Media Research - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTEsha Media Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Esha Media Research

Esha Media Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400MH1984PLC322857 and registration number is 004472. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Shubash Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mudgal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Dimple Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reena Umesh Wagh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Esha Media Research Share Price

What is the share price of Esha Media Research?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research is ₹49.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Esha Media Research?

The Esha Media Research is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esha Media Research?

The market cap of Esha Media Research is ₹39.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Esha Media Research?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Esha Media Research are ₹49.98 and ₹49.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esha Media Research?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esha Media Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esha Media Research is ₹65.67 and 52-week low of Esha Media Research is ₹20.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Esha Media Research performed historically in terms of returns?

The Esha Media Research has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 83.01% for the past month, 66.32% over 3 months, 127.29% over 1 year, 142.84% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esha Media Research?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esha Media Research are 168.85 and -3.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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