Here's the live share price of Esha Media Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Esha Media Research has gained 127.29% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Esha Media Research has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.73
|51.73
|10
|47.49
|49.15
|20
|40.58
|44.1
|50
|31.71
|36.66
|100
|30.62
|34.28
|200
|37.51
|32.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Esha Media Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Esha Media Research - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Esha Media Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of Securities And
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Esha Media Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Esha Media Research - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Esha Media Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Esha Media Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400MH1984PLC322857 and registration number is 004472. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esha Media Research is ₹49.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esha Media Research is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Esha Media Research is ₹39.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Esha Media Research are ₹49.98 and ₹49.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esha Media Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esha Media Research is ₹65.67 and 52-week low of Esha Media Research is ₹20.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esha Media Research has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 83.01% for the past month, 66.32% over 3 months, 127.29% over 1 year, 142.84% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esha Media Research are 168.85 and -3.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global